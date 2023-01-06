Over $3.75 billion in US military aid to Ukraine and countries affected by Russia’s brutal war





In this first week of 2023, the United States continues to strongly support Ukraine and our European allies and partners by announcing more than $3.75 billion in new military assistance. This assistance includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from Department of Defense inventory to be provided immediately to Ukraine and $225 million in foreign military funding to build long-term capability and support the modernization of the Ukrainian army. It also includes $682 million in foreign military funding for European partners and allies to encourage and bridge donations of military equipment to Ukraine.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am today authorizing our 29th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This drawdown of $2.85 billion will provide Ukraine with vehicles Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition and other items to support Ukraine as it courageously defends its people, sovereignty and integrity territorial. I am grateful to Congress for continuing to provide this increased drawdown authority, most recently under the Ukraine Supplementary Appropriations Act of 2023, which was signed into law by the President last month.

I am also announcing that, in conjunction with Congress, we plan to provide an additional $907 million in foreign military funding under the Supplementary Supplementary Appropriations for Ukraine Act of 2022. The funds will support Ukraine and countries affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine. $225 million for Ukraine will be used to cover the wartime needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to provide them with the necessary means to defend against Russian aggression and may also be used to support the maintenance of equipment previously provided to Ukraine under the Defense Ministry’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. and in previous draws. In the longer term, this funding from foreign military funding could be used to rebuild Ukraine’s ability to ensure its own defense through the development and modernization of its armed forces.

This will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to an unprecedented $24.9 billion since the administration began.

Additionally, the more than $682 million in foreign military funding for European allies and partners will be used to build the capacity of Russia’s war-affected people in Ukraine to deter and defend against emerging threats to the territorial sovereignty, to increase the professionalization and modernization of security forces, to improve military integration in NATO and to strengthen defensive cyber capabilities.

Only Russia could end this war today. Until he does, this year, as in previous years, and for as long as it takes, Westand United with Ukraine.

