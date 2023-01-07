The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December





Minneapolis CNN—

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly jobs report, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in record dating back to 1939.

The unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.5% from a revised rate of 3.6% in November.

Economists expected 200,000 job creations for the last month of the year, according to Refinitiv. The total number of jobs for December is lower than the downwardly revised 256,000 jobs added in November.

Including gains in recent months, which are subject to revision, the economy added about 4.5 million jobs in 2022. That’s the second-highest total on record, after 6.7 million. jobs added in 2021, a boomerang from the 9.3 million job losses of the 2020s.

The labor market has slowed in 2022, compared to the tear in previous years. December’s employment total represents the weakest monthly gains in two years.

These latest gains come after months of massive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in its bid to calm the economy after inflation hit its highest level last year since the 1980s. These efforts have, so far, remained mostly elusive.

This means that the Fed enters 2023 looking for a significantly softer and more flexible labor market, including increased labor market participation, better alignment of job seekers with vacancies and levels of growth. lower wages.

That’s about the best report one could hope for, given a still-hot US labor market, said Joe Brusuelas, senior economist and head of RSM US.

Wall Street reacted positively to Friday’s jobs data, with the Dow Jones rising nearly 500 points by mid-morning, mostly in response to slowing wage growth. The average hourly wage increased by 0.3% compared to the previous month and by 4.6% per year. This compares to monthly growth of 0.4% in November and annual growth of 4.8%.

The December report showed that the labor force participation rate, an estimate of the labor force and those looking for work, fell from 62.2% to 62.3%.

Labor force participation rates have declined largely due to changing demographics and aging baby boomers since peaking at 67.3% in early 2000, and had fallen to 63.3 % the month before the start of the pandemic. The participation rate has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, upsetting economists and the Fed, while also contributing to an imbalance between supply and demand for workers.

The labor market is moving in the right direction for the Federal Reserve, according to the December jobs report, but isn’t there yet, Gus Faucher, senior economist for PNC Financial Services, said in a statement. Job growth is slowing to a more sustainable pace, and wage growth is slowing as labor market demand slows somewhat.

However, with job growth well above pre-pandemic levels, when job gains averaged 164,000 in 2019 and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 50 years , there is no indication that there will be enough of an increase in the labor force to help cool the labor market, he said.

Some of the largest monthly gains were in sectors such as leisure and hospitality, healthcare, and accommodation and food services, all of which have been hit hard during the pandemic. There have also been notable monthly job losses in tech and interest rate sensitive sectors that surged during the pandemic and are now rebalancing as consumers shift spending towards services.

Industries such as information, finance, and professional and business services lost jobs between November and December.

The losses seen in areas such as professional and business services are likely an effect of waves of mass layoffs hitting the tech industry, said Ken Kim, senior economist at KPMG.

We are seeing a small spread in other regions, he said.

In addition to Friday’s strong employment numbers, several other employment data released this week continue to reflect a healthy labor market. Wednesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) report showed the number of job vacancies held steady at 10.5 million in November. It also showed that quits, layoffs and hirings didn’t really show any major signs of cooling that month.

The ADP private sector employment report released on Thursday also showed a robust labor market, with 235,000 private sector jobs added in December, well beating expectations of 150,000.

And on Thursday, weekly jobless claims fell by 21,000 to 204,000 for the week ending November 26, while continuing claims fell to 1.69 million from 1.72 million to 1.61 million .

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/06/economy/december-jobs-report-final/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos