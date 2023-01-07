New Cars in 2023: What’s Coming and When





Volkswagen ID 7

This is the German automaker’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. Formerly known as the ID Aero, the sedan will initially be offered as a five-door liftback, but an Estate variant is also in the pipeline. The ID 7 will launch in a two-wheel-drive setup before the more powerful all-wheel-drive GTX models offer similar power levels to the Model 3, Polestar 2, and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen’s flagship SUV will receive a series of updates offering styling tweaks and a new and upgraded infotainment system. Changes to the front and rear end will refresh the look of the BMW X5 rival, taking some cues from the latest generation Volkswagen Golf. While official details are still minimal, our spy photos give us an idea of ​​what to expect when the model arrives later this year.

Volvo EX30

Volvo’s smallest SUV offering is based on the parent company’s Geelys Sustainable Experience Architecture, also used in the Smart #1 and Chinese market Zeekr 001. It will form a new entry into Volvo’s electric lineup under the XC40 Recharge. According to CEO Jim Rowan, will target younger city-based drivers. Volvo was a little shy about the model design, releasing only preview teaser images at the end of last year, but what is clear is that the EX30 will lower the 100k price to some extent with the influence of the recently introduced flagship EX90.

Cars arriving in November 2023

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

The hardcore variant of the brutal GT gets a power boost that rivals the Ferrari 812 Competizione. The mighty two-door coup was previewed as the flagship, with a revamped version of the older model’s 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine boosting power from 715bhp to 759bhp over the standard model. Only 499 will be built.

Bentley Batur

Built to mark the end of Bentley’s famous 6.0-litre W12 engine, the tiny Batur is said to be a preview of the British company’s electric future. The big two-door coup is based on the longer wheelbase Bentley Continental GT, with the new swansong W12 claiming to be the most powerful ever, producing over 730bhp and 740lb ft. If you’re lucky, you might see one. Parked outside Harrods mid 2023.

