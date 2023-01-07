Why increasing early-stage investment caps are strengthening UK startups





The prime minister, who had recently been noticeably quiet as the holidays passed, showed an unfamiliar appearance recently. His speech on building a better future was a high-level speech focusing on the UK’s five challenges in 2023: inflation, economic growth, debt reduction, NHS wait times and migrant boats, but with references to the early-stage investment community. .

Sunak reiterated the importance of supporting innovation by increasing public funding for R&D to $20 billion to bolster its world-leading strengths in AI, life sciences, quantum, fintech and green technologies.

This increase in R&D spending is significant, and Sunak explained why in his speech: New jobs are created by innovation. People’s wages have increased because of innovation. Product and service costs are reduced through innovation.

Big-picture changes like this aren’t the only drivers of job creation this year, as we start to see the impact of the Kwasi Kwartengs Mini Budget from September. That is, we lifted the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) cap from 150,000 to 250,000, which Jeremy Hunt endorsed in a projection statement. In addition, the SEIS application deadline has been increased from two to three years, and when these amendments take effect in April, UK employment prospects in early-stage companies look promising.

Ask any Formula 1 fan what impact the budget increase could have and how likely they are to hear about the Red Bulls’ end-of-season budget breach. The team broke the 114m budget cap imposed on the team to ensure a similar playing field. Ferrari says even the slightest breach of the limit has a tangible impact on performance by half a second per lap for 4.5m overspending.

An increase in the SEIS cap fortunately represents a huge leap forward for early-stage startups, but these companies must prepare for the challenges they will face even with increased government support.

runway length

For early-stage investments, there is a direct correlation between cash and the time it takes for a startup to reach a level of traction that justifies a million checks and subsequent investments. Think of innovative businesses that start with government grants, angels, or venture capital.

When starting your venture journey here in the UK, the funding system for entrepreneurs is one of the strongest in the world. Venture capital funding in London is primarily provided to early-stage startups. Of the venture capital and private equity rounds secured by London’s high-growth companies, 76% of the funding went to seed or venture-stage businesses.

Not only that, throughout 2022, the UK has consistently outperformed Europe in VC investment and innovation, with Dealroom data showing that UK technology company investment doubled that of its EU rivals in 2022. Investors’ own confidence in making this possible through government initiatives such as SEIS/EIS induction.

Invest in technology and attract talent

Innovation in the UK relies on startups’ ability to push the limits of the technology they are working on, experiment and evolve rapidly to reach Minimum Viable Product (MVP), product market fit and full commercial viability. The UK government is supporting this sentiment by increasing R&D tax credits for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure that startups continue to have the funding to innovate and create world-leading technologies.

With R&D support available, the next step is to hire the right people to help you scale your business. Attracting the right people usually requires equity and competitive salaries. When it comes to retaining talent through competitive salaries, getting additional funding from the increased SEIS cap is instrumental in ensuring we retain talent long enough to reach cruising speed here in the UK. Brexit has raised the need to attract talent under a microscope, especially as we see up-and-coming startup hubs emerging across Europe beyond hubs recognizable in the West, such as Prague and Eastern European countries like Bulgaria. Attracting talent now takes a significant amount of time and energy. more than before.

investor confidence

Future backers have less appetite for risk, especially given the economic climate we find ourselves in. So while they’re waving a bigger check at the next stop on their trip, the startup team on the slow-leaking aircraft has to get there before then. It falls. Stopping leaks when crossing a split is the only way to gain the trust of future investors and the confidence to take your startup to the next level. This is why government schemes like SEIS/EIS and R&D tax credits are vital to the ecosystem. Not only is this important for developing innovation, it was also necessary to attract top tech talent early on the runway.

Improvements in these plans offer relief to British businesses that will ultimately gain an edge in competition around the world. So far, businesses and the entrepreneurs who lead them have felt caught in the grip of government complacency. But now, that sense of relief means entrepreneurs can raise more money in less time, which allows them to truly move forward and focus more on what they do best: building and running a business.

Jeffrey Faustin is Chief Investment Officer at Jenson Funding Partners.

