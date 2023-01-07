The United States could help solve its poverty problem with a universal basic income





When the Child Tax Credit, first introduced in 1997, was extended for a year in 2021, it was a major political and social victory for the country. At a time when the pandemic had compounded the financial distress of many families, the Biden administration’s decision not only increased the amount of the tax credit and converted the year-end lump sum payment into monthly payments. ; it also dropped the work requirement for parents. This immediately affected a third of all children in the United States, including 52% of black children and 41% of Hispanic children, whose families were previously excluded because the parents earned too little to qualify for the tax credit. The expansion of the tax credit lifted 3.7 million children out of poverty by December 2021 without significantly reducing parental labor participation.

Then, in January 2022, the expanded tax credit expired, pushing 3.7 million people back into poverty, with higher percentage increases in poverty among Hispanic and Black children. Credit showed us that cash assistance could help families stay afloat and, contrary to some political beliefs, parents wouldn’t leave the work system because of it. Even so, the non-renewal of the expansion should not negate this important political step: Congress came within a vote of dropping work requirements for parents as a condition for obtaining cash assistance for their families.

Expanding the child tax credit is a step toward a universal basic income that could eliminate poverty without increasing unemployment. There are 37.9 million people in poverty in the United States, according to 2021 Census Bureau figures. Providing a government-funded monthly payment to each individual would largely lift them out of poverty, while providing millions of children a better chance of a good education, better health and higher future incomes. With 11.6% of the US population living at or below the poverty line, this payment would benefit millions of people and save hundreds of billions of dollars by reducing the social costs of poverty. The question becomes: Can we convince our elected officials that poverty is not a moral flaw, but a social condition that can be solved by establishing an income threshold below which no one falls?

A Universal Basic Income, or UBI, is defined as “a periodic cash payment paid unconditionally to everyone on an individual basis, with no means test or work requirement,” according to the Basic Income Earth Network. The child tax credit is not quite the same, as it only applies to families with children; it also fades out at higher income levels and essentially requires people to prove they are ‘poor enough’ to need help – a means test. A more ambitious bill approaching the UBI idea presented by Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Mondaire Jones would eliminate the means test, creating a universal child allowance. Universal benefits have several advantages over means-tested benefits. They avoid divisions between “us” and “them”, thereby removing the stigma associated with targeted benefits. Adoption by the needy, a persistent problem with targeted benefits, is improved when stigma and bureaucratic barriers are removed. Universal benefits tend to be more popular and are therefore more politically secure and better funded. And universal, means-tested benefits are easier to administer. The universal family allowance would send all children to school at birth, so that no child would be excluded.

No country has yet implemented a universal basic income sufficient for basic needs. But in the United States, Alaska has enacted its permanent fund dividend, which is an annual cash payment, averaging about $1,600, that goes to every resident with no means test or work requirement. It contributes to poverty reduction and has no negative effect on people’s willingness to work.

In the United States, a universal child allowance and social security for the elderly would mean that the two most vulnerable age groups in our population would have a near-universal, unconditional guaranteed income. But of course, extending a basic income to the remaining adults faces serious obstacles. First, no one expects children under 18 to work, and keeping them poor is expensive for everyone; by one estimate, social benefits outweigh the budgetary costs of universal child allowance by 8 to 1. But there is a widespread expectation that able-bodied adults should work to earn a living. Empirical evidence from the means-tested minimum income experiments of the 1970s in the United States and recent analysis of a similar experiment in Manitoba, among other research, supports the idea that few people actually stop working when they simultaneously receive a guaranteed income. This research also shows that those who stop working for pay do so for good reasons, such as finishing high school or caring for young children, and that a modest guaranteed minimum income can allow people to work in other ways. Even if a few people took the money without contributing to society, the benefits could far outweigh the costs.

The norm that anyone able-bodied receiving cash payments should seek employment may also be questioned. First, having a job is not the only form of work. Caring for children and the elderly is work, work done mostly by women without pay. A basic income is a way to support and recognize this work without intrusive state control or reinforcing the gender division of labour.

Second, research by Belgian political theorists Philippe Van Parijs and Yannick Vanderborght reveals that a significant portion of individual income, or lack of income, does not result from work but rather from luck. This is evident in the case of income from inherited wealth, but no less true of income related to jobs in capital-intensive industries or income related to inherited knowledge and technology. On the negative side, many people with unrecognized disabilities fall through the cracks of targeted cash transfer systems. A basic income is a way to equalize such morally arbitrary luck. The universal basic income does not give people something for nothing but equalizes everyone’s share of luck. Fair trade would then take place based on a fairer starting point.

In addition to the belief that people will leave their jobs with a basic income, the idea comes up against another hurdle: apparent cost. A basic income of $1,000 a month for every person in the United States would have a gross cost of about $4 trillion a year. A means-tested minimum income guarantee, which gradually fades as earned income rises above a certain threshold, could raise incomes by the same amount for perhaps a sixth of the gross cost of a basic income. However, the net cost to taxpayers is no higher for basic income than for a means-tested minimum income, because the higher taxes some will pay are offset by the basic income they receive.

To the extent that the mere act of ‘churn’ – money distributed to everyone, only to be taken back as taxes by some – is a barrier to political support, means-tested guaranteed income may be the most politically feasible policy, but it would lose some of the benefits of universal programs.

In the meantime, if a truly universal family allowance is finally passed, it could tip the scales in favor of a basic income later on.

