Rishi Sunak Offers Talks With UK Union Leaders To End Strike





Rishi Sunak invited trade union leaders to a meeting Monday in an attempt to reduce industrial action in Britain as ministers review key concessions to end a long-running strike on the railways.

Ministers were discussing dropping the demand for train drivers instead of security guards to operate carriage doors in a move that could help reach an agreement with unions to halt a six-month rail strike, according to people briefed on the proposal. are doing

The British Prime Minister is grappling with the biggest wave of industrial action in decades as workers, including nurses, postal workers and train drivers, walk out in pursuit of higher wages amid a cost-of-living crisis.

After months of strikes dominating British politics, Sunak’s latest initiative puts him at the center of efforts to end industrial action.

The prime minister, who called for public sector pay limits to curb high inflation on Friday, said the ministry had sent a letter to unions on Monday asking for talks.

He said he wanted a mature dialogue with unions about public sector wage settlement for the fiscal year starting in April, adding that the dialogue should focus on what you can afford… taking responsibility for the country.

The most pressing economic priority we have is reducing the cost of living and controlling inflation is the best thing we can do to reduce the cost of living for everyone, not just nurses, Sunak said.

The government wants its dialogue with unions to focus on evidence submitted by both sides to an independent review body on the 2023-24 public sector payroll agreement.

But the union wants discussions with ministers to focus on raising members’ salaries for the current fiscal year, and some have scorned Sunak’s offer to negotiate.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack called it an empty proposition and a pointless stunt.

GMB, the union leading the strike at some ambulance services, said it would only halt industrial action this year if new proposals were made to settle disputes over payroll agreements.

Emma Runswick, vice-chair of the British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said the government’s proposal for a meeting was ludicrous because the wage review agency process was not fit for purpose.

suggestion

But on the train, ministers are discussing withdrawing or weakening proposals for an extension of driver-only operations, a measure the government seeks to improve railway productivity after the coronavirus crisis.

Railroad unions, led by RMT, were outraged when the government pressured the industry into proposing that all car doors be operated by drivers instead of security guards as part of the pay negotiations just before Christmas.

Railroad industry executives said withdrawing the offer could ease the deal with RMT.

The potential concession came as industry trade group Rail Delivery Group sent a letter to Aslef unions on Friday offering drivers an 8 per cent wage increase over two years.

A union official said it was the first formal offer to motorists and hailed it as a kick-off offer, though he warned that any deal would be subject to attached terms.

The government is also trying to resolve the NHS strike at a time when soaring Covid and flu infection rates are putting severe strain on health services.

Royal College of Nursing’s secretary-general, Pat Cullen, told Times Radio that he was willing to loosen unions’ demands for a 19 per cent pay rise for nurses, and called for health minister Steve Barclay to get into a room and hold a meeting. . half me

RCN members are preparing for two more strikes this month with ambulance workers represented by several unions due to the strike.

The BMA said Friday it would stage a 72-hour strike in March, after junior doctors said it would not provide emergency coverage if the strike was approved in a vote on Monday.

Britain’s teachers’ vote ends next week and there will be strikes affecting schools from the end of the month.

The Royal Mail announced on Friday that the CWU unions had agreed to resume talks to resolve disputes over pay and work practices.

The CWU has organized a series of strikes since last year, but the company warned its employees last month that it was fighting for the life of the business.

New legislation planned to enforce minimum staffing levels in public services during strikes could lead to more industry action and disruption, according to the government’s impact assessment.

Trade Union Congress deputy general secretary Kate Bell said ministers were making dubious threats to strike rights rather than working toward a fair resolution of wage disputes.

Additional reporting by Oliver Telling

