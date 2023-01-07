US Jobs Report: Employers added 223,000 jobs in December





The U.S. economy produced jobs at a slower but still comfortable pace at the end of 2022, as rising interest rates and changing consumer habits drove the labor market down without stopping it .

Employers added 223,000 jobs in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Friday, in line with economists’ expectations, although the smallest gain since President Biden took office.

The gradual cooling indicates that the economy could regain its balance after years of pandemic-era disruption so far with limited pain for workers. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, returning to its level at the start of 2020, which was a low last seen in 1969.

If the U.S. economy is sliding into recession, no one has told the labor market, said Chris Varvares, co-head of the U.S. economy for S&P Global Market Intelligence, noting that the December number is still near the double the roughly 100,000 jobs needed to keep up with the population. growth.

Stocks jumped on the news. The S&P 500 gained 2.3%, reflecting expectations that slower job growth and wage gains could reduce price pressure and make the Federal Reserve less aggressive in raising interest rates .

The report lifted job creation for the year to 4.5 million, pending revisions, as the economy continued to recover from its plunge in 2020. Yet total employment is still below where it was headed before the pandemic, with job losses predicted in the coming year.

The Biden administration trumpeted the report, calling it proof that its economic program worked. Over the past two months, we’ve seen good job growth, we’ve seen wage rates rise, and we’ve seen inflationary pressures come down, Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh said in an interview. I think it’s a slow and steady approach to bringing inflation down and not worrying about going into a recession.

Avoiding a recession, of course, is far from guaranteed. It will depend on the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates just enough to contain inflation, but not so much that the economy enters a downward spiral, a balancing act that the Fed itself does not. not sure if it is possible.

The slowdown in hiring over the past few months is a sign that the Fed’s strategy may finally be constraining the labor market, which has remained strong even as some engines of economic activity have begun to wane. Wage growth slowed to 4.6% a year ago as the frenzy of people shifting to new jobs and demanding better wages waned.

So far, layoffs and initial claims for unemployment insurance have remained extremely low, while the gap between the number of available workers and jobs listed is far larger than its historical average.

Still, the Fed expects the ultra-low unemployment rate to hit around 4.6% by the end of this year as its interest rate hikes force businesses to pull back. For the Fed’s prediction to come true, employers would have to cut more than a million jobs in 2023.

We weren’t expecting to see job losses right now, but how do we get to a million fewer jobs over the next year? asks Christine Cooper, chief U.S. economist at real estate data firm CoStar. Were going to have to see negative numbers.

December’s gains were led by strong hiring in recreation and hospitality, which added 67,000 jobs, and health care, with 55,000. State government employment would have been significantly higher high without a strike by 48,000 workers at the University of California. Even faltering sectors, such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, saw small increases.

But some hard-hit industries like hotels and restaurants still haven’t regained their former strength and are struggling to attract and retain enough workers to meet growing consumer demand. Others that have seen explosive growth while responding to Covid-era lifestyles are rapidly fading.

Interest rate hikes have directly affected the labor market by stifling the tech sector; the information services category lost 5,000 jobs in December. This does not include the bulk of the 18,000 layoffs recently announced at Amazon, nor the 8,000 at Salesforce.

Rising borrowing costs also crippled home sales, leading to steep cuts at mortgage brokers. But in an example of how pending demand continues to fuel even interest rate-sensitive industries, construction employers have continued to add jobs at a healthy pace.

This could change soon, as order books stabilize. Erica Goodnight runs a lumber supplier in Harmony, NC that serves people who build garden sheds, barns and other outbuildings. The company has had a booming business as landlords have added more space during the pandemic, but this year Ms Goodnight is on the verge of hiring.

We found a perfect spot, Ms Goodnight said. I don’t necessarily foresee any openings. And honestly, I think a lot of companies, if the employee stays and shows up for work, they don’t cut positions, because they got burned when they laid off employees at the start of Covid, and those people don’t didn’t come back.

This steady easing is also evident in the number of hours the average worker puts in each week, a figure that has been falling for months and is now at the lower end of its pre-pandemic range.

Fed officials are watching wage increases closely, fearing they will continue to propel inflation as spending shifts from goods to services, where wages largely determine prices. The cooler December number could provide reassurance that they can continue on the path of tapering interest rate hikes that Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell announced last month as the inflation was also falling.

This kind of orderly progression suggests the economy is moving in a way that we’re starting to see this imbalance disappear, Fed Governor Raphael Bostic said at a conference of economists in New Orleans on Friday, while warning that he expects rates to remain high through 2023.

Over the past year, the darkest shadow in the labor market has been the frosty recovery of people working or looking for work, which remains about a percentage point below its February level. 2020. The rebound could gather pace, as household savings accumulated during the pandemic dwindled and rapid inflation pushed Americans to take on extra work.

Marshall Chandler would like to quit working, at 69, but his shrunken 401(k) account won’t let him. For three years he has been selling high-end Swiss watches at Breguet on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where he says his age is more of an asset than a liability.

I wouldn’t object to being retired now, but that’s just not realistic for me, Chandler said. If the market strengthens and my health continues to be good, I hope to be able to retire in four to five years.

The labor force participation rate rose slightly to 62.3% in December, as more than 400,000 people entered the labor market, most of them women.

This is something Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, president of Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, noticed. More candidates have come through the doors of his company in the last quarter, which has allowed him to fill open lists more quickly.

Along with rising costs, headlines about an impending recession may also cause people to seek stronger positions. We’ve seen people proactively concerned about the R-word, Ms. Tijerino said. If they are not on solid ground with their current employer, they seek to change.

The number of people employed by temporary help services, which is declining historically as employers try to lay off while keeping their permanent employees in an uncertain economic environment, has fallen by 35,000 and lost 111,000 jobs since July.

Workers are not the only ones worried about a recession. Measures of business sentiment, such as a recent survey of chief financial officers from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, are at rock bottom, boding ill for job gains in the year ahead. The Institute for Supply Management found that manufacturing contracted for the second consecutive month in December, indicating that more companies are seeing their business deteriorate rather than improve.

That’s why experts, while encouraged by the latest numbers, caution against declaring a premature happy ending to the pandemic recovery story.

We were reading this book, and it was getting really good, but we weren’t done, said Kathryn Edwards, assistant economist at the RAND Corporation. I would hate for the interpretation of this jobs report to be, We did it.

Joe Rennison and Ben Casselman contributed reporting.

