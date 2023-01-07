UK petrol and diesel retailers not passing on lower oil prices to drivers | petrol price





Gas station owners are under pressure to cut fuel prices after being criticized for not passing falling wholesale costs on to drivers.

According to the RAC, the average price of petrol in the UK fell 8 pence to 151 pence per liter in December, while diesel fell 9 pence to 174 pence per litre.

But the auto group has accused retailers, including the biggest supermarkets, of not cutting prices quickly or significantly enough to keep wholesale costs down.

Fuel prices in the UK are under scrutiny. Competition supervisors began examining the sector last summer amid record prices.

According to RAC Fuel Watch data, the average cost of filling a 55-litre tank of gasoline at the end of December is 83.08, which is 4.63 less than at the beginning of the month. For the diesel it was 95.68 which was 5.19 cheaper.

However, RAC insists that gasoline should be sold at 140p per liter, not 151p, and diesel should be sold at 160p, not 174p.

Oil prices have fallen in recent months due to fears about the impact of a potential global recession and the economic impact of COVID-19 on China.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority was asked by the UK government to investigate fuel prices last summer after being accused of not passing on lower fuel taxes to consumers.

After initially raising concerns about margins at refineries, the CMA later said there was evidence of rocket-and-feather action in the industry as prices rise quickly but fall slowly. Investigation continues.

In late December, corporate secretary Grant Shapps sent a letter to fuel retailers urging the CMA to explain a change in pricing, voicing concerns about pressure on consumer spending. “This government will not hesitate to act to ensure competition is healthy and consumers get a fair deal on fuel,” he said.

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

RAC Fuels spokesperson Simon Williams said: Even in December, it is still difficult to estimate the extent of the decline in wholesale prices.

We hope the corporate secretary’s intervention just before Christmas will put more pressure on big retailers to do the right thing.

According to RAC data, UK petrol and diesel prices were highest in London, the UK’s South East and East Midlands in December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/jan/06/uk-petrol-and-diesel-retailers-accused-of-not-passing-on-falling-oil-prices-to-drivers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos