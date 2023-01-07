US jobs report brings Fed’s ‘soft landing’ scenario to life





NEW ORLEANS/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) – An increase in the labor force and slowing wage growth suggest the U.S. labor market is starting to evolve as the Federal Reserve had hoped, to improve labor supply and demand. balance it and help it in its fight against inflation.

After a year in which many labor market fundamentals stagnated at levels the U.S. central bank says are inconsistent with stable prices, jobs data for December released on Friday brought a glimmer of relief.

Nearly 165 million people were in or looking for a job last month, a record that showed a long-awaited improvement in labor supply. American companies added 223,000 salaried jobs to cap a year in which 4.5 million people were hired, a total surpassed after World War II only by 2021’s 6.7 million.

At the same time, hourly wages – the price of labor – rose at the slowest annual rate in 16 months and fell a full percentage point since the end of the first quarter of 2022. Average weekly earnings increased by 3.1%, the slowest pace since May 2021.

The jobs report is “the embodiment of the soft landing narrative – this idea that you can have a strong labor market with slowing wage growth,” said Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors.

“You can kind of, then, have your cake and eat it too,” she added, revenue growth faltering but no collapse in labor demand or labor demand. widespread layoffs.

Ideally, she said, this should allow the Fed to slow down and soon pause its interest rate hikes.

Traders took the report as proof that the Fed’s job is about to be done. U.S. stocks rose and interest rate futures traders added to bets that the Fed will further slow its pace of rate hikes at its Jan. 31-Feb. 31 meeting. 1 meeting and eventually stop below the 5.00% to 5.25% policy rate range that almost all US central bankers have signaled they believe is necessary to keep inflation under control.

“WAY TOO HIGH”

Fed policymakers, however, took a noticeably more sober view of Friday’s data, signaling that they are locked into further rate hikes and will want to see a lot more data confirming that price pressures are easing before moving on. stop the crunch.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that he expects this year’s key rate to reach the range just above 5.00% that he and his colleagues signaled on last month and stays there until “good” in 2024.

This is in stark contrast to traders’ expectations for the key rate, now in the 4.25% to 4.50% range, to top out at 4.75% to 5.00%, and then for the Fed to begin to reduce borrowing costs in the second half of this year.

“Today I would be comfortable with a 50 or a 25 (basis point increase),” Bostic told broadcaster CNBC, referring to the Fed’s upcoming rate-setting decision. “If I start to hear signs that the labor market is starting to ease a bit in terms of tightness, then I might look more into the 25 basis point position,” he said, adding that at this point, he doesn’t see wages as the driver of inflation.

Minutes from last month’s policy meeting, which were released this week, reflected the Fed’s concern about how the labor market was affecting its fight against inflation, with officials concerned that the components of core inflation “is likely to remain persistently high if the labor market remains very tight.”

The unemployment rate in the United States fell back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% in December.

The jobs data, while reflecting just one month, nevertheless presented a welcome easing of some of those dynamics that have weighed so heavily on the minds of officials in their bid to keep inflation under control. which reached the highest rates in 40 years in the middle of last year.

According to the Fed’s preferred measure, the personal consumption expenditure price index, inflation rose at an annual rate of 5.5% in November, down from the start of 2022 but still more than double. the central bank’s 2% target.

Last year, the Fed pulled out all the stops to stifle inflation, raising its key rate from near zero in March to the current level in the fastest series of rate hikes in more than a generation.

More inflation data due next week will play a part in the Fed’s calculation of where to go in the months ahead, with the Labor Department’s consumer price index expected to show that pressures on prices eased further in December. The annual CPI rate is expected to have fallen to a 14-month low of 6.5% in December, from 7.1% the previous month, and the month-on-month rate is expected to remain unchanged, a sharp turnaround for a measure that was running at its fastest pace since the early 1980s six months earlier.

“We have seen inflation dynamics in the United States slow down significantly,” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, told the annual meeting of the American Economic Association (AEA) on Friday. ) in New Orleans. “It’s a very real development. And it’s more or less persisted.”

“That’s really good news.”

That may be true, but Fed officials – who were caught off guard in their early response to soaring inflation – are far from ringing the victory bell.

“Recent data suggests that growth in labor compensation has indeed started to slow somewhat over the past year,” Fed Governor Lisa Cook said at the AEA meeting.

Still, she said, “inflation remains far too high, despite some encouraging signs of late, and is therefore very concerning.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao

