Chinese tracking device found hidden in UK government vehicle





As concerns about spyware grew, we were told that a hidden Chinese tracking device had been found in a British government vehicle after intelligence authorities removed the vehicle.

At least one SIM card capable of sending location data has been scoured in government and diplomatic vehicles for a disturbing discovery, a serving security source confirmed.

According to sources, the geolocation device was placed in the vehicle inside a sealed piece imported from a supplier in China and installed by the vehicle manufacturer.

Chinese officials dismissed the revelations as pure rumors without foundation, adding: We resolutely oppose political manipulation of normal economic and trade cooperation or slander against Chinese companies.

The discovery raises serious national security concerns, with senior politicians calling for an urgent review of the systemic threat posed by Chinese intelligence agencies.

According to two intelligence sources, officials dismantled British government vehicles and deliberately swept China into pursuing SIMs to bolster Britain’s defenses against enemy espionage. Cars are used to transport government ministers and diplomats.

The intelligence officer on duty said that at least one secret SIM card was found during the search. These cards can track the vehicle’s movements and send data back to China’s state-owned suppliers found during searches.

The vehicle was surgically disassembled down to the last nut and bolt by intelligence agents, and some rather shocking findings were made, police said.

A source told the i. [the tracking SIMs] It provides the ability to investigate governments for months and years, continuously reporting movements and continuously building a rich picture of activity.

You can do it slowly and methodically over a very long time. That’s a vulnerability.

The search comes amid growing concerns that Chinese and Russian intelligence agencies are targeting British ministers.

I don’t know how much more Britain needs to know about the threat China poses to all of us.

It is definitely time to change the integration review and refer to China as a systemic threat.

According to service security sources, the geolocation device could be hidden inside a sealed component from a Chinese supplier and then placed on the vehicle without the manufacturer’s knowledge.

ECUs (Electronic Control Units), which are responsible for the smooth operation of car engines, are mainly sought after in China, and they are sent to car manufacturers in a sealed state after a SIM card is embedded in them, a security source said.

Manufacturers fit parts into cars unopened because of various warranties and commercial agreements, a serving security source said.

The discovery of the device is believed by informants to indicate China’s broader approach to wiretapping to the West, rather than a specific target for the minister’s vehicle. Nonetheless, if it works, China will have the ability to track the minister’s movements.

A second intelligence source confirmed that in recent months, a team of government officials charged with protecting the country’s infrastructure has thoroughly cleaned government vehicles for Chinese hardware.

Several additional sources warned that the outbreak of SIMs embedded in government vehicles is an example of China’s infiltration into the supply chain of a major automaker.

A former GCHQ analyst said it was not specific to the i, but about quantity. The goal is to place trackers on as many vehicles as possible and then pinpoint points of interest.

They said: Just step back and say which cars are parked outside GCHQ or somewhere like Porton Down and the pool of information is there when you need it.

The former senior intelligence officer said the potential threat was enormous because foreign intelligence agencies were trying to exploit backdoors with Chinese technology.

He said to i: Can the Chinese track our politicians if they want to? Yes. Can the Russians track our politicians if they want to? Yes. Can you hear what they are doing in the car? If they’re tracking them and they want to do that, of course they can.

How to use a SIM card for vehicle tracking

SIM cards are commonly found in vehicles installed by car manufacturers for connectivity purposes or simply to feed back data about the car’s performance. Most cars have at least a 2G connection. But intelligence officials warn of increased vulnerability to wiretapping from adversaries.

Most commercial trackers are essentially a SIM card attached to a battery, and any geolocation tracker that transmits data over a cellular network requires a SIM card. A car’s built-in navigation system, which has the ability to provide real-time traffic information, requires a SIM card to connect to a signal.

However, the SIM, supposedly embedded in the ECU by a Chinese company, is placed there without the automaker’s knowledge, and provides the ability for a Chinese supplier to connect to the car and collect data such as where the car has been and how long it has been stopped. seems to be A specific place, even a driving style.

The revelations come after Westminster security has been tightened in recent months over fears of Chinese and Russian spies targeting ministers.

Those hired to work with ministers will be screened for connections to hostile state actors such as China.

Meanwhile, the ministry has called for a cabinet review to separate Chinese-made devices from core computer networks as the government tightens defenses against high-level espionage.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy said: “We resolutely oppose political manipulation of normal economic and trade cooperation and slander against Chinese companies.”

The Chinese government always encourages Chinese enterprises to carry out foreign trade and investment cooperation in accordance with local laws and market principles and international rules. We are resolutely opposed to the movement of some to deliberately exaggerate the concept of national security in order to undermine Chinese enterprises.

Global industries and supply chains are shaped as a result of market laws and company choices.

Slandering and oppressing Chinese enterprises, segregating and disrupting industry and supply chains not only seriously undermines international trade rules, but also disrupts global markets and disrupts the security and stability of global industries and supply chains.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: As a matter of longstanding policy, we will not comment on security issues.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment.

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith insisted on addressing China as a systemic threat.’ (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty)

Another source, who had been providing security advice to the UK government for decades until this year, said all devices used for wiretapping and cover were SIM-based. They added that China is perfectly capable of extensive tracking of government vehicles.

China produces these things and they also have the ability to do it on a scale of one million transplants, they said. We have seen indications of intent to do this.

Sources said there is additional risk as some government vehicles are leased and mainstream automakers have serious supply chain vulnerabilities.

According to a recent Freedom of Information (FoI) request from the Press Association, the Department of Defense spent $16.6 million on vehicle rentals for employees through November through the Phoenix II vehicle contract. According to a separate FOI reply, in fiscal year 2021-22, the Cabinet Office spent $1,619,000 on rental cars and taxis.

Intelligence sources said there are many assumptions about supply chain security. Do not perform any security-requiring operation inside the vehicle as it cannot secure the vehicle.

A former forensic vehicle inspector for the British government said modern vehicles are serious data generators with embedded simulations that transmit data left and right and center.

He added that many manufacturers are backed by China and are extremely cautious about information they receive from their vehicles, with completely plausible data going back to China.

In recent years, many major automakers have signed contracts with Chinese companies accused of espionage in the West.

BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover have teamed up with China Unicom to develop in-vehicle 5G connectivity that can communicate real-time information with infrastructure, vehicles and cloud-based services.

China Unicom faces U.S. sanctions in 2021 for significant national security and espionage issues.

Volvo declined to comment on the list of questions sent by i to ensure the security of its customers, and a Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson said:

A spokesperson for Volkswagen said security and safety of its products is a top priority and the automaker sets very high standards for the security and integrity of its vehicles and IT systems.

They added that the company’s ECUs have limited access to vehicle functions, so the potential for misuse is limited, and attacks on these systems require overall knowledge of how multiple individual systems from different vendors work together.

They added that communication from ECUs to external servers is only possible via manufacturer-defined IP addresses or communication links.

A spokesperson said: We continuously develop security concepts and protection mechanisms for electronic systems according to the required protection objectives.

Richard Hollis, former U.S. intelligence community official and director of cybersecurity risk consulting Risk Crew, said his team of audit and testing experts works with several automakers and has seen direct cyberattacks on the auto industry’s supply chain. by country.

Hollis said most manufacturers have lost confidence in the security integrity of third-party-supplied computer parts they install in cars after discovering that components have been changed or modified in their supply chain.

He told i: Threat actors have recently focused on compromising systems upstream in the supply chain before they are shipped to factories for installation. As a result, manufacturers may unknowingly install parts into already damaged products. BMW did not respond to a request for comment.

