Judges rule South Carolina in racially Gerrymander US House District





COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new maps of Congress, ruling on Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat overturned by Democrats four years ago had were intentionally redesigned to divide black neighborhoods in order to dilute their voting power.

The state used the maps in last November’s midterm elections after the Republican-dominated state legislature redrew the lines earlier this year following the 2020 U.S. census.

Friday’s ruling said the Coastal 1st District from Charleston to Hilton Head Island was called upon to weed out black voters and make it a safer seat for Republicans.

The judges have asked state lawmakers to pass new US House maps by the end of March. They said no election can be held in the 1st district until it is redrawn. It was unclear whether South Carolina officials would appeal the decision.

Representative Nancy Mace currently represents the 1st District. She beat Joe Cunningham in 2020 after Cunningham became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat in South Carolina in 30 years.

Mace won by just over a percentage point in 2020, but after the district shakeup, won by 14 percentage points in November.

After the new maps were approved by Congress, civil rights groups quickly filed a lawsuit accusing the state legislature of choosing perhaps the worst option among the available maps” for black voters.

The judges have asked state lawmakers to pass new US House maps by the end of March. They said no election can be held in the 1st District until it is redrawn.

Justices moved to make the 1st District safer for Republicans, the GOP legislative leaders who drew the new maps removed black voters from the 1st District and placed them in the 6th District, which is the only one represented by a Democrat and was redrawn three decades ago to have a majority of minority voters.

The 6th District stretches across a wide swath of rural South Carolina all the way to Columbia, about 100 miles from Charleston.

The judges wrote in their decision that Will Roberts, who drew the maps, used race to achieve the partisan goal of making the 1st District safer for Republicans, which is not allowed under federal law.

When asked what community of interest the residents of North Charleston would have with the residents of Congressional District No. 6 in Columbia, Roberts could only think of their shared proximity to Interstate I-26, though more than 100 miles away, the judges wrote.

The panels’ decision gave civil rights groups a victory after the Supreme Court in 2013 rejected a key provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit marked the first time South Carolina maps had been reviewed since judges struck down part of the 1965 law that required the state to obtain federal approval to protect against discriminatory redistricting proposals.

The judges approved the distribution of some African-American voters in the 2nd District around Columbia to include the United States Army training base Fort Jackson in the district represented by Joe Wilson. He is expected to be Chairman of the Armed Services Committee and had been in place for 30 years.

South Carolina’s 5th District was also approved by the judges.

Lawyers for the state legislators said their changes were not motivated by race, but by South Carolina’s population boom. Much of the states’ 10% population growth from 2010 to 2020 occurred along the coast.

The General Assembly also argued that the cards were not motivated by race but by legitimate political interests, such as preserving the 6-1 ratio between Republicans and Democrats representing South Carolina in the House of Representatives.

The decision adds another pressing issue to the General Assembly session that begins on Tuesday.

We have a lot of other things we need to focus on, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said at a news conference Friday when he released his budget plan.

James Pollard is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues.

