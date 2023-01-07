Sunshine Saturday: UK travel agencies gear up for busiest booking day in years | travel and leisure





UK tour operators are gearing up for their busiest holiday booking dates in years as the traditional high season arrives without Covid restrictions and demand rises from Brits trying to avoid strikes and constant crises.

In the travel industry, Sunshine Saturday, the first holiday after the New Year’s service, was the time when overseas travel reservations were made the most before Corona. But international travel was largely banned in 2021 and 2022, and hundreds of thousands of bookings made in January 2020 were delayed or refunded when the pandemic hit.

But vacation travel looks relatively safe this year, and businesses believe that those who can afford it will prioritize vacations over other discretionary spending despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Abta, the travel industry trade body, is offering a bumper day this Saturday for early booking in town centers and online. According to the study, around 3 out of 5 people plan to go abroad this year, and just over 30% of vacationers plan to book earlier than usual to find the best price.

More than a third will cut vacation spending, but that figure compares favorably with those who give up new clothes, dining out and other leisure activities before giving up international travel.

Abta CEO Mark Tanzer said: There’s definitely an emphasis on securing great value for money, but the pressure on people’s finances.

Vacation companies large and small have reported soaring bookings, easing some of the anxiety in the industry, which fears rising costs and economic struggles will hamper the post-coronavirus recovery.

Richard Singer, CEO of Ice Travel Group, which operates comparison sites IceLolly and TravelSupermarket, said he’s learned not to be too optimistic, but so far he’s been happy. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, after Boxing Day is up 300% from a year ago, his company decided to take a fairly optimistic stance, running a TV advertising campaign and online traffic, he said.

Bookings are very strong, and feedback from partners like OnTheBeach is that they have very high conversion rates. All trends suggest it’s definitely going to be the biggest booking weekend in years, whether or not it remains, but it’s definitely post-pandemic.

Jet2 Holidays spokesperson James Pieslak said: He was looking ahead with a lot of confidence.

EasyJet Holidays said it filled its planes in under a minute when sales peaked after Christmas, with destinations like Tunisia and Egypt gaining popularity again. Ryanair raised its full-year profit forecast by 200 million this week, buoyed by strong demand.

Some companies still detect a reluctance to book early among Covid-era border closures and vacationers waiting long for refunds. Big vacation company TUI last month expected 2023 sales to be close to 2019 levels, but predicted further delays in bookings.

Travel agents say they are seeing cautious consumers who prefer a package holiday rather than trusting an airline or planning a trip on their own.

Tony Mann, managing director of Bradford-based family-run agency Idle Travel, said 2022 was the busiest in years and 2023 looks set to surpass it. Many people come back to the tour operator wanting to be guided. As terrible as Covid was, it showed the strength of being a great agent helping people where they need them.

Mann said even the cost-of-living crisis didn’t appear to have dampened bookings. Maldives and Thailand. They still have a wanderlust, even if those on a tighter budget give up other things to pass the time.

Mann said this week the phone was ringing and there was even a line outside the store. It was like going back to the 1980s when I was eating mullet. nice to see

Top 23 destinations in Abtas in 2023 *

Spain

Us

France

Italy

Greece

Portugal

germany

Australia

Turkey

Cyprus

Austria

Thailand

Canada

Netherlands

United Arab Emirates

Ireland

Croatia

Mexico

Swiss

Norway

Egypt

Iceland

Belgium

*Based on an Abta consumer survey of places where people said they had travel plans

