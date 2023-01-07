Kevin McCarthy fails again in the bid for Speaker of the United States House despite the gains | Political news





Washington, D.C. Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy has made significant progress in securing a majority to become Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, but he still hasn’t reached the number of votes he needs to take the hammer.

After two polls on Friday, McCarthy won 214 votes, a slight increase from the 201 he received the day before, bringing him closer to a majority of 218 votes.

About a dozen far-right lawmakers who had previously opposed McCarthy’s offer turned around and backed him, but a contingency of six tough rebels was enough to thwart Republican leadership’s push for a majority.

For the first time since voting began on Tuesday, McCarthy edged out Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who got 212 votes on the 13th ballot.

The House voted to adjourn after Friday’s second vote, but lawmakers plan to reconvene in the evening for the 14th ballot. Only four loudspeaker elections have required more than 12 votes in US history, all of which took place in the 1800s.

McCarthy expressed confidence in his chances of landing the speakers’ gavel on Friday after the two rounds of voting. We have made very good progress. Well come back tonight. I believe it is time to have the votes to end this once and for all, he told reporters.

It just reminds me of what my dad always told me: that’s not how you start; that’s how you end up. And now we have to end for the American public.

Kevin McCarthy gained momentum in his push for Speaker of the House on Friday [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

The Republican leader also seemed to find a silver lining in the stalemate unprecedented in modern US history: Because it took so long, we have now learned to govern, he said.

Without a President, the House is effectively inoperative and new members cannot take the oath.

Congressman Byron Donalds, a former anti-McCarthy who changed his vote on Friday, said the dissidents negotiated in good faith and made progress with the Republican leader.

What we have seen is monumental and a testament to how government should function in our Constitutional Republic. As we continue negotiations, I am confident that our conference is well positioned to drive across the finish line, Donalds wrote on Twitter.

The Speakers Office needs to work for We The People, and I believe the concessions we have won do just that. Republicans are ready to govern and deliver results on behalf of our constituents and the nation.

Congresswoman Mary Miller, who also defected from the rebel camp, said Republicans were negotiating a historic conservative victory to stop what she called President Joe Biden’s administration’s reckless spending.

Some Democrats feared McCarthy might cave to the far right and agree to block future spending bills, which could cripple the US government and economy.

McCarthy has just agreed to a deal with far-right insurgents that would hold the entire US and global economy hostage to extreme cuts to everything from housing to education to health care to health care. social security and health insurance.

It’s hard to overstate how dangerous it is.

Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2023

We can negotiate on the budget, immigration, housing, tech policy, really anything except whether or not America pays its bills, Senate Democrat Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter Thursday. If the price of McCarthy becoming a speaker is a default on American credit, it’s 100% on the Republicans.

Despite Friday’s gains, questions persisted about McCarthy’s ability to lead a slim Republican majority in the House that has GOP lawmakers willing to challenge and undermine him.

[McCarthy] wants this; he could have resigned at any time. They could have put someone else up there. And so, I don’t think he thinks it’s a humiliation. I think he thinks if he gets it, his justification, John Feehery, an American communications strategist and political analyst, told Al Jazeera.

Feehery added that what matters is whether McCarthy would be able to govern effectively or face a similar fiasco with every vote in the House.

It doesn’t really get any easier after that, he said.

Ahead of Friday’s votes, far-right Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida gave a provocative speech chastising McCarthy and accusing him of being beholden to special interest groups.

Mr. McCarthy does not have the votes today; he won’t have the votes tomorrow, and he won’t have the votes next week, next month, next year, Gaetz said.

And so one has to ask, Madam Clerk, is this an exercise in vanity for someone who has done the math, taken the accounts and done something to this institution that is absolutely avoidable?

McCarthy had previously pledged to use the president’s job to upend the agenda of Democratic parties and step up scrutiny of the Biden administration.

Republican dissidents had made numerous demands before agreeing to support McCarthy, including changing House rules to allow any member to bring a vote of no confidence to the speaker.

They have also sought to have a say in the Standing Orders and Appropriations Committees, which would allow them to influence the U.S. government’s budget and help decide which bills can be introduced in the chamber.

Details of the possible deal that saw most of them change their votes in McCarthy’s favor remain unclear.

