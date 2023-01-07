First orbital launch date confirmed on British soil | science and technology news





A historic rocket launch from England’s south-west coast will launch a satellite into space on Monday.

Weather permitting, the initial window for the Start Me Up mission will open at 10:16 PM, with the LauncherOne system taking to the skies from Spaceport Cornwall.

It will sit under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 nicknamed Cosmic Girl and will carry a satellite payload, including a prototype orbital factory for making high-value alloys and semiconductors.

The announcement of a launch date for the first orbital launch from UK soil (or anywhere in Western Europe) comes after technical issues pushed it back from its pre-Christmas target.

However, after successful rehearsals on Thursday, the organizers confirmed the Monday night time slot.

If severe weather or other issues occur between now and the start window, the backup date has been set later in the week.

Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, described the launch date as a “wonderful moment” that would “change the world’s approach to space.”

Preparations for the launch began in earnest at the end of last year when the Civil Aviation Authority approved Britain’s first spaceport license in November.

The launch operator, Virgin Orbit, got its own license next month.

Each of the satellites in transit were licensed this week, including the so-called Dover Pathfinder designed by British engineering firm RHEATECH.

Pathfinder is the first step toward building a constellation of satellites to protect the country’s defense and critical national infrastructure, including its power grid and telecommunications network, from adversary threats.

How is the release going?

This will be a horizontal launch rather than a NASA-style vertical launch.

Given that Cosmic Girl is an older Boeing 747, the view from Spaceport Cornwall will be no different than any other plane taking off in the middle of the night.

Under the left wing is LauncherOne, which will launch at 35,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean before accelerating to 8,000 mph on a mission to put seven satellites into orbit.

can you see it?

You can probably find them all over England, Ireland, parts of France, Portugal and Spain.

A map released by launch operator Virgin Orbit shows where and when keen space enthusiasts from around the world will be able to see from the skies.

The path of the 21 m (69 ft) rocket designed by Virgin Orbit in California is shown in blue, with circles indicating its approximate position every minute.

Image: This map shows when rockets are visible in the UK and parts of Europe.

Virgin Orbit says people in the UK and Ireland should be able to see the LauncherOne within 60 seconds of ignition, while coastal areas in France, Portugal and Spain can get a good view within 2-3 minutes.

The entire launch phase is expected to take approximately 10 minutes.

Image: Rockets can be seen in most of the UK the moment they ignite. Image: Rockets can be seen off the coast of France, Spain and Portugal.

Why is the mission so important?

The UK completed only one orbital launch, Black Arrow, in 1971, and it actually took off from Australia.

The Cornwall launch forms part of the government’s national space strategy and should pave the way for more.

Following Start Me Up, it will launch in Scotland, specifically Sutherland and Shetland. These will again be vertical launches with satellites on board.

British Space Agency deputy director Ian Annett said the Cornwall launch marked the beginning of “a new era in British space”.

“It will lead to new career and productivity gains and will inspire the next generation of space professionals, and this is just the beginning,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing more launches from other UK space stations next year, cementing us as Europe’s premier destination for commercial small satellite launches.”

