



The normally straightforward process to select a speaker for the United States House of Representatives entered its fourth day on Friday with no clear winner in sight.

Before the voting marathon began on Tuesday, Congressman Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, shared a photo of himself holding a bag of popcorn in a dig at the Republican-led theater-like drama that would unfold.

Since then, more than a dozen failed elections have taken place. The House adjourned on Friday after its 13th attempt, with the incoming Republican majority still struggling to unite behind a candidate.

As the chamber reconvenes for a 14th ballot later tonight, it remains unclear whether GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will secure a majority to take the speakers’ gavel amid overwhelming opposition. extreme right continues although decreasing.

But while Democrats have warned of dire consequences if the House is left without a Speaker, many have also found humor in the Republican infighting and seemingly endless House ballots.

The election of the presidency has become the business of memes.

About to go upstairs to the house. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb

Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

Following the inconclusive 11th ballot for the speaker on Thursday night, Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush jokingly begged the speaker to stop.

Earlier, Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola posted a photo of a watery-eyed cat with the caption Cree internally, reacting to the prospect of another vote.

Democrats decried their Republican rivals’ inability to agree on a speaker, which left the House virtually paralyzed. McCarthy, an eight-term representative from California, remains the likeliest candidate, but far-right members of his party have vowed to oppose his leadership, creating a stalemate.

En route to round 12 of the McCarthy Marathon.

My grandson, Sawyer, would have stayed, but he had important work to do at home like most Americans.

Of course, I hope the Republicans can finish bickering so we can get on with our important job: governing. pic.twitter.com/LFp7yoGNiu

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) January 6, 2023

Progressive Congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin noted that different Republican members have officially nominated McCarthy as speaker on each ballot. About 201 Republicans have backed McCarthy, but he still falls short of the 218-vote majority he needs.

So if Kevin McCarthy holds [onto] his loss of 201 votes, we can expect a streak of 200 votes to guarantee everyone a chance to deliver their own failing speech for him, Pocan wrote on Twitter. I’ll have to order a few boxes of snickers bars

Illinois Democrat Chuy Garcia, meanwhile, cited the film Home Alone in which a boy named Kevin defends his home from burglars to criticize McCarthy.

The only Kevin who can defend a house pic.twitter.com/slcV0ZNkxp

Congressman Chuy Garcia (@RepChuyGarcia) January 4, 2023

15th time is the charm, MP-elect Summer Lee wrote on Twitter Wednesday after the sixth vote, in an apparent hyperbolic prediction.

Lee, like all other members of the House, will not be sworn in until the chamber has a speaker.

I’m not a member of Congress yet, Vermont Representative-elect Becca Balint said in a happy short song she posted to Twitter on Tuesday night. As of Friday morning, she was still not an official member of the House.

Last update of the day: pic.twitter.com/nwRgsVIlUA

Becca Balint for Congress (@BeccaBalintVT) January 4, 2023

As for freshman lawmakers yet to be sworn in, Republican George Santos received the most media attention on Capitol Hill this week, following revelations that he made up key pieces of his life story and work experience on the campaign trail.

McCarthy resisted calls to pressure the newly elected member to resign. And with Santos supporting his presidency, some Democrats have mocked the two Republicans this week.

Republicans had a cornucopia of members nominating McCarthy, but not their Nobel Peace Prize and Heisman Prize winner, spelling champion and Bnai Brith Jew of the Decade, George Santos, Congressman Steve wrote. Cohen on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack accused Democrats of bringing popcorn, blankets and booze to speakers’ votes.

If only! If Dems fired every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’re all oblivious now, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a left-leaning Democrat, responded on Twitter.

This baby was born on the first ballot. He is now 4 months old pic.twitter.com/RVJFkhg7Sq

Rep. Tony Crdenas (@RepCardenas) January 3, 2023

