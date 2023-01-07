UK house prices fall for 4th month in a row





Data released on Friday showed that UK house prices fell for a fourth straight month as rising borrowing costs hit household finances.

Average home prices fell 1.5 per cent between November and December, mortgage provider Halifax said. The decline was a slowdown from the 2.4% decline recorded between October and November.

Annual home price growth was 2% in December, down from 4.6% the previous month.

Typical property prices fell from 285,425 in November to 281,272 in December.

Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said rising interest rates and uncertainty about how much higher cost of living will affect household bills are leading to a general slowdown in the market.

Mortgage rates, which reflect expectations of medium-term borrowing costs, have soared over the past few months after a series of rate hikes by the Bank of England aimed to curb high inflation.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage points in December to 3.5%, the highest level in 14 years, warning of the possibility of further tightening of monetary policy.

Market expectations of further rate hikes also increased after Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced a mini-budget that included $45 billion in unpaid tax cuts. However, it has since returned to pre-September 23 levels.

BoE data this week showed that November mortgage approvals fell to their lowest level in more than two years.

Avinav Nigam, co-founder of real estate investment platform IMMO, said that as interest rates rise and banks apply tougher stress tests, many people who hoped to make purchases through mortgage financing will no longer be able to do so, with a disproportionate impact on the young and poor. said it would go crazy. home.

According to Halifax, house prices have increased in all parts of the UK over the past month, but the rate of increase has slowed.

The Northeast recorded the sharpest annual slowdown, with home prices rising 6.5% in December from 10.5% in November.

The decline in growth was smaller in East England and the West Midlands, where house prices rose 5.5 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively, compared to 7.2 per cent and 9.1 per cent in November.

Wales’ annual house price growth rate was 6.1 per cent in December, down from 7.7 per cent the previous month.

Meanwhile, London’s annual house price growth rate was 2.9 per cent through December 2019, down 2.1 percentage points from the previous month. The average property price in the capital is 541,239, well above the national average.

Kinnaird of Halifax Mortgages said median home prices are still higher today than they were in early 2022.

Halifax expects house prices to drop 8% in 2023. That means a return to levels not seen since April 2021, before the peak of the pandemic-induced real estate boom as people flocked to bigger homes.

Gareth Lewis, commercial director at real estate lender MT Finance, said: Now that inflationary pressures are felt, buyers are less prepared or unable to expand themselves even if they want to.

This will inevitably put downward pressure on home prices in the new year, he added.

