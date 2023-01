British asylum seekers live in fear of possible deportation to Rwanda.

Hayat, only 23, fears that her long quest for a new life in England will be in vain and she will be sent to Rwanda. The Eritrean woman traveled to several countries before crossing from France to England in a crude boat to find her safety. .

But now she has a new fear. She is the British government’s plan to kick out all the illegal immigrants who like her with a one-way ticket to Rwanda, Central Africa. A few days in or near her London hotel where she is staying.

She arrived in England in July 2021 on a small boat from France.

About the asylum application, “now waiting for the second interview.” She explains in halting English, sitting in a park in East London.

“Every day I await a new day and a new life. But it never comes… Refugees have no future.”

Hayat left Eritrea in northeastern Africa in 2016 when she was 16 years old.

“I have a big problem with the government,” she says.

Hayat had to drop out of school early to earn money for her family, but soon after receiving a letter asking her to join the army, she decided to leave.

“I want to finish school, not be a soldier,” she recalls.

Her long journey has just begun.

“I go to Sudan on foot. It’s a difficult road. I live in Sudan for four months, take a small car from Egypt, and take a boat from Italy. I spend 15 days at sea.”

She spent five years in Switzerland, where authorities twice rejected her asylum application, after which she traveled to France.

“I try. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she concludes.

Hayat waited two months at the French port of Calais to cross the strait.

“In France, there is no food, no place to sleep. I slept in the park,” she says. She then attempted her first crossing in an inflatable boat.

She recalls getting into a lot of trouble at sea because plastic boats leaked fuel along with seawater. Eventually, the migrants were picked up by French rescuers. Hayat said she spent eight days in the hospital before trying her second.

She paid $500 and traveled again in a small boat with many people. Last year she set a record of over 45,000.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday unveiled a list of five commitments for 2023, including a pledge to “stop the boats”.

“We will pass a new law to stop small boats so that if you come to this country illegally you will be detained and removed quickly,” he said.

Watch the video on the player above.

