Wind power sets record as turbines supply more than a quarter of UK electricity by 2022

Wind power supplied more than a quarter of Britain’s electricity for the first time last year, highlighting the energy source’s rapid growth.

Wind is the second largest source of electricity in 2022, supplying 26.8pc, according to new figures from the National Grid. This is an increase of 5 percentage points compared to 2021.

During February, the windiest month, turbines generated 41.4pc of the national supply. Meanwhile, on the windy day of 30 December, turbine output reached 20.918 gigawatts, the most the UK’s growing fleet has ever managed.

After the shutdown of two large nuclear power plants over the course of a year, wind now accounts for a larger share of the UK’s electricity mix than nuclear.

Turbine-generated electricity produced 38.5pc last year, second only to gas.

The figures highlight the enormous shift in the electricity mix over the past decade, initially driven by efforts to reduce carbon emissions and accelerated by Russian gas supply restrictions to the West.

By 2012, coal generated 40pc of Britain’s electricity and wind accounted for just 5.5pc.

The proportion of wind in the mix is ​​increasing as new and larger turbines are being built, with the UK being one of the most attractive markets for developers.

In August, the Orsteds Hornsea 2 wind farm, the world’s largest developer, started generating power. It can generate enough power for a 1.4m household.

More wind mixing in the system helps reduce carbon emissions, but balancing the electricity supply is challenging because the wind is supplied intermittently.

A tremendous amount of work is needed to develop batteries and cables to store the wind’s electricity and move it to where it’s needed.

In a report released on Friday, National Grid said:

The growth in recent years has come in a very difficult year for energy markets.

Electricity prices soared amid rising gasoline prices due to fears of supply shortages following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This raises the cost of generating electricity from gas-fired power plants and drives up the price of electricity overall because gas-fired power is essential to the system.

Wind farms and other renewable energy generators benefit from higher prices and take a hit from additional taxes on their sales as the government seeks to fund funds to help consumers facing rising energy rates.

The outage of France’s nuclear fleet also put pressure on Britain’s electricity supply, as Britain normally has to import some electricity from France.

National Grid has opened a plan whereby customers can pay to stop using electricity in the event of a power shortage, if necessary to balance the system. So far it’s only been deployed for testing.

Nuclear power plants generated 15.5pc of electricity last year, the rest being imported (5.5pc), biomass (5.2pc), solar (4.4pc), hydropower (1.8pc), coal (1.5pc) and storage (0.9pc). .

