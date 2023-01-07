US job growth in Bidens’ second year tops 4.5 million





In the early months of 2021, as the US economy recovered from the recession that began a year earlier, Republican leaders thought it would be a good idea to complain bitterly about progress. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy insisted President Joe Bidens’ economic policies have stalled our recovery, adding that Bidenomics is bad for America.

As regular readers may recall, around the same time, Rep. Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Review Committee, argued that the White House’s Democratic agenda was sending the economy plummeting. free.

By the end of 2021, the rhetoric sounded pretty dumb: The US economy created a record 6.7 million jobs for Bidens in the first year in office. As NPR noted this morning, 2022 wasn’t nearly as amazing, but it was still impressive in every way.

The US labor market ended 2022 on a high note. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December, capping a year in which the economy added 4.5 million jobs, more than filling the deep hole left by the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.

Going back to our previous coverage, before Bidens’ inauguration, the recent peak in job creation came during Barack Obama’s second term. In Republican circles, it’s taken for granted that Donald Trump oversaw an economic boom that saved us from the Obama-era slump, but none of that reflects reality in any way.

In fact, before 2021, Americans had the best annual job growth of the 21st century in 2014, when the economy added more than 3 million jobs. The second best came a year later, when the economy created another $2.7 million.

Soon after, Trump took office, at which time US job growth slowed even before the 2020 recession caused by the Covid pandemic. But in 2021, the economic recovery, fueled in part by the Democrats’ US bailout, has generated job gains not seen in generations.

I’ve put together this chart to help drive home the point, showing job growth by year since the Great Recession.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

As we discussed this morning, in Trump’s first three years in office, the economy created about 6.4 million jobs. This figure includes all the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In 2021, however, the economy created 6.7 million jobs, followed by another 4.5 million in 2022. Additionally, when Biden took office, the unemployment rate was 6.4%. Now it’s back to 3.5%, a level the United States had not reached at any time during the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s.

To be sure, context is everything. Millions of people left the workforce in 2020 and then returned when the economy rebounded. In other words, these were unusual historical circumstances. It’s not like anyone should expect to see 11 million jobs created every two years for the foreseeable future. I guarantee you that will not happen, no matter how successful the Democratic economic agenda.

That said, the fact remains that Republicans not only predicted economic doom under Biden, top GOP officials even tried to blame the Democratic president for generating dire jobs data.

The reality, however, is stubborn.

