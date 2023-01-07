Cynical agreement between Russia and Britain over Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia – Byline Times





Britain joined Russia in blocking a UN Security Council statement condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between Britain and Russia have been frozen ever since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February last year. But over Christmas, two antagonistic factions unreported in the British press came together for a common cause.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov worked along parallel paths to shield former Soviet Azerbaijan from criticism over its brutality against Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

We are not talking about a rapprochement between London and Moscow or anything like that. But Britain and Russia have a shared interest in keeping the notoriously corrupt and callous Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, in power.

Simply put, Britain needs Azerbaijani oil and gas. For the increasingly cornered Vladimir Putin, Aliyev is an important ally in a region of deep strategic interest to Russia on the uneasy and dangerous border between Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The crisis that unites Russia and Britain stems from President Aliyev’s decision last month to cut off what is known as the Lachin Corridor between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh (known to Armenians as Artsakh) has been the site of a series of bloody conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago.

By blocking the Lachin Corridor, Aliyev once again sent a signal that Armenians are moving to take full control of the area they see as part of their heritage, religion, culture and historical identity.

tom merch

The international community’s response was immediate and initially strong. The French circuit president of the UN Security Council called for a meeting on December 20 to urge countries to lift the lockdown. Among them was Britain, where UN Ambassador James Kariuki called for an immediate reopening of the corridor.

He said the Lachin Corridor is the only means by which daily necessities can be delivered to the region. Closure of corridors for more than a week increases the likelihood of severe humanitarian consequences, especially in winter.

This hastily convened meeting prompted France to begin drafting a UN Security Council statement condemning the lockdown.

Armenian and Azerbaijani sources both agree that: Azerbaijan has worked hard to prevent UNSC accusations from seeing the light of day. Lobbying continued throughout the Christmas period, and both Britain and Russia (which had served as peacekeepers in Karabakh since the end of the 44-day war two years ago) wanted to hear the story of Azerbaijan. It goes like this: The Lachin corridor is not blocked by the Azerbaijani state. Environmental protesters outraged by mining operations must be held accountable.

It is inconceivable that the UK and Russia would believe this outrageous camouflage story. However, doing so may have suited them.

By December 30, there was absolutely no possibility that the UNSC would condemn Azerbaijan. This was made public when Armenian news site Factor TV reported that Russia had introduced a series of last-minute draft changes that it knew very well would not be accepted by other member states. It actually happened.

The next day, a delighted Azerbaijani ambassador to Brussels, Vaqif Sadiqov, confirmed the Armenian account. In a trim tweet issued on New Year’s Eve, Sadiqov boasted:

France today failed to push through its biased pro-Armenian UNSC statement against Lachin in another battle with Azerbaijan on the UN Security Council, prompting harsh reactions from other UNSC member states.

His tweet concluded: Thanks to Albania, Russia, UAE and UK! Good work from AZ diplomats!

Albania and the UAE are non-permanent members of the UNSC. Britain and Russia are permanent members.

The story of this despicable betrayal is as old as diplomacy. Britain and Russia were bitter enemies, but united in a mean cause to pursue private gain.

As always, there are losers in such situations. In this case, the 120,000 strong population of Nagorno Karabakh. Today they usually celebrate Armenian Christmas. According to tradition, Armenians eat together a dish called Khetum, which is turkey, bread sauce and roast potatoes on Christmas Eve.

Depleted shops ahead of Christmas in Nagorno-Karabakh

You can’t get the ingredients rice, fish and vegetables this year. If the lockdown continues, there is talk of impending starvation. We have already run out of medical supplies. The shelves in many stores are empty. Many families have gone missing due to interrupted journeys from Armenia to Artsakh.

Yesterday I spoke via Zoom with Arksakh Governor Ruben Vardanyan from his office in Stepanakert, the largest city in the region. Like all those desperate, cornered ministers, he wears the casual but sturdy clothes favored by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“For 24 days, we have entered this lockdown,” he said. We get some food from the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers. But in reality we don’t have basic food. No fruits, no vegetables. We have some grain and some meat and some milk. Others no longer exist.” “No smoking.” he added meaningfully.

He sadly said he was one of 5,000 Artsakh natives who will be away from their families this Christmas. His wife and four children planned Christmas months in advance.

Thanks to the blockade of Azerbaijan, they are stranded. For the first time in my life, I am away from my family at Christmas. Basically, we are hostages in Azerbaijan while we have no access to the roads. He urged the international community to impose sanctions if Azerbaijan continues its lockdown.

It’s very unlikely. In a perverse irony, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plunged the West into Azerbaijan’s arms in a desperate search for energy security. European President Ursula Von Der Leyen made this clear last July when she said that Europe is turning to reliable energy suppliers. Azerbaijan is one of them.

Nikola Mikovic

Here’s an ugly paradox. Putin is a monster, but Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev is also a monster. Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev, a dynastic leader with a record of corruption, oppression, torture and murder, cracks down on political dissent.

We claim to be fighting for human rights in Ukraine. But through Nagorno-Karabakh we have a bizarre alliance with Putin Russia, one of the world’s worst tyrants.

The victims of this cynical pact are the forgotten Armenians.

I contacted the British Foreign Office earlier yesterday to ask for a response to the thank you message from the Azeri Ambassador in Brussels. I asked if Britain agreed that it helped defeat a UN Security Council resolution against Azerbaijan.

I asked if you agree with the Azerbaijani Ambassador’s statement that Britain and Russia are on the same side on this issue. An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promised a reply by afternoon. I sent a chasing message yesterday evening. Sent someone else this morning.

When this article appeared in the press, there was still no response from the British Foreign Office.

Our journalism is up to you

The Byline Times is funded by subscribers. Get your monthly print edition and help support brave, independent journalism.

New to Byline Times? learn more about us

print subscription

A new type of newspaper that is independent and fearless outside the system. Fund better media.

Don’t miss the story! Sign up for our newsletter and get your free edition.

Our main investigations include empires and the culture wars, Brexit, cronyism contracts, Russian interference, the coronavirus pandemic, democracy in peril, and the crisis in British journalism. We are also introducing new voices of color in Our Lives Matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bylinetimes.com/2023/01/06/the-cynical-pact-between-russia-and-the-uk-over-azerbaijans-aggression-towards-armenia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos