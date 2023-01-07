Republican Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the United States House | Political news





The California lawmaker narrowly overcomes opposition from right-wing lawmakers to secure the speakers’ gavel.

Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, overcoming opposition from right-wing dissidents who had derailed his candidacy for leader of the chamber for several days.

It took 15 ballots for McCarthy to get Houses’ gavel, securing 216 of 428 votes cast on Friday night. Democrats Hakeem Jeffries got 212 votes.

My dad always told me, now this is how you start, this is how you end, McCarthy said in his first speech.

Our system relies on checks and balances. It’s time for us to be a drag and provide some balance to the president’s policies, he added.

As McCarthy finally ascends to the Speakers’ Chair, the House will finally begin swearing in newly elected lawmakers and the 2023-24 session can begin.

It was the first time in a century that a president was not elected in the first round.

McCarthy’s candidacy for president hung in the air ahead of Friday’s House meeting. He had negotiated with right-wing dissidents after three days of failure to obtain a majority.

Republicans only narrowly took control of the House after a disappointing performance in the midterm elections in November, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.

McCarthy, of California, replaces veteran lawmaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced her intention to step down as House Democratic leader last month. Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, will be the House Minority Leader in the new Congress.

McCarthy previously vowed to use his new role to upend the Democratic agenda and step up scrutiny of President Joe Biden’s administration.

In November, Republicans won a narrow majority of 222 votes to 212 in the midterm elections, giving outsized power to right-wing extremists who oppose McCarthy’s leadership.

Incredible evening

Al Jazeeras correspondent Alan Fisher, reporting from Capitol Hill, described the evening as an incredible series of events.

I’m sure a lot of people thought that wouldn’t happen and Kevin McCarthy could have been one of them, Fisher said.

It was a dream of his life. He was very eager to get this job.

United States House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrates his election as the next Speaker of the United States House of Representatives [Jon Cherry/Reuters]

The longest contest for the presidency took place in 1855, lasting more than two months with an impressive 133 ballots, during the debates on slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

Republican dissidents had made numerous demands before agreeing to support McCarthy, including changing House rules to allow any member to bring a vote of no confidence to the speaker.

They also sought to have a say in House rules and appropriations committees, which would allow them to influence the U.S. government’s budget and help decide which bills can advance through the House. Details of the possible deal that saw most of them change their votes in favor of McCarthy have not emerged.

The incoming House Speaker has said he will launch a congressional investigation into the business dealings of Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden, an issue Democrats dismiss as a conspiracy theory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/7/republican-kevin-mccarthy-elected-us-house-speaker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos