UK Brain Drain – And Countries Trying To Seduce Talent





After an exhausting year in Britain with three prime ministers, budget failures, soaring food and energy prices, health care crises, waves of industrial unrest, and the feeling that nothing is working have become catchphrases.

Britain’s desperation is watched with interest from abroad as other countries lure people to emigrate.

Workers laid off from tech firms near Londons Piccadilly Circus received posters that read: Fired from Meta or Twitter? Go to Vilnius.

The capital of Lithuania, an EU member state, is offering to cover relocation costs of up to $3,000 ($3,190), and says rent is two-thirds cheaper than in London.

The poster campaign shows thousands of potential newcomers that there is a world beyond London offering incredible opportunities for their talent, Pija Indriunaite of tourism board Go Vilnius told The National.

We wanted to let our talent know that qualified employees are warmly welcomed in other European countries and provided with many opportunities to showcase their skills.

The UK’s recession is expected to last into 2024, inflation could stay high for another two years, and real estate looks more unaffordable than ever, with many feeling the UK is becoming a second-rate economy.

A survey by TotalJobs last year found that 4.5 million people were considering emigrating from the UK, with nearly half saying it was because of the rising cost of living.

‘Go to Vilnius’ ads were placed all over London. Photo: Go Vilnius

Ms Indriunaite said 3,000 people from the UK used the Vilnius talent website, which aims to recruit people with technical skills.

Immigration statistics show that 90,000 Britons moved abroad last year with ambitions, up from 66,000 a year earlier during the lockdown.

More non-British people have left the UK after working or studying there, and they too are being noticed by their UK competitors.

After leaked plans to reduce the number of international students in the UK disappointed many MPs and academics, German diplomats took a chance.

For international students, Germany is an attractive place to study, the German Embassy in London said in an online post advertising cheap tuition and many English courses.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Verbock, visiting London on Thursday, has her eyes set on reopening Europe’s doors closed by Brexit for British students and workers.

Brexit is a consideration for some people. In 2022, Ireland received 100,000 passport applications from British nationals. In Germany, more than a quarter of eligible Brits obtained citizenship before their departure date.

Some foreign doctors who left the UK after obtaining their medical qualifications reported being unwelcome after the EU referendum.

However, the desire for new opportunities and a better quality of life ranks higher among people’s motivations to leave the UK.

The UK’s economic situation is expected to remain bleak in 2023. Reuters

A French real estate show will open in West London in late January as couples, pensioners and families seeking a laid-back rural lifestyle consider moving across the Channel.

Karen Tait, editor-in-chief of French Property News, said there was strong demand from UK buyers, with the UK driving the climate, cuisine and landscape of France.

Tait said prices could be favorable in 2023, but UK expats face competition from French city dwellers looking for bigger country homes after the pandemic.

The current crisis in Britain could prompt some people to move sooner or later, as dissatisfaction with their current lifestyle and country will force people to seek out ‘greener grass’ alternatives, she said.

France, of course, is experiencing the same crisis as Britain and other countries worldwide.

But rightly or wrongly, the French countryside is perceived to offer a low cost of living, and certainly the change to a simpler lifestyle that many Brits seek when moving to France can come at a lower cost.

Australia, which, like the European economy, suffers from labor shortages, is another country hoping to get some cash on hand.

Advertisements on British radio networks urge people to build a life in Western Australia, which boasts beaches, food and a thriving construction industry.

The campaign specifically targets the UK and Ireland and aims to bridge the gap in construction and manufacturing.

Elsewhere, Presicce-Acquarica, a town in southern Italy, made headlines last year by offering 30,000 golden handshakes to newcomers buying property there.

If this recruiter succeeds in luring Britons, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will find that his promise to reduce net immigration of more than 500,000 per year has been met, but not in the way he intended.

Updated: January 6, 2023, 6:01 PM

