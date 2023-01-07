Bessie Hendricks of Iowa, the oldest person in the United States, dies at 115





Bessie Hendricks, the oldest person in the United States, died on Tuesday, January 3 at the age of 115 at Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa.

Born Bessie Sharkey on November 7, 1907 in Carroll County, Iowa, Hendricks graduated from high school in 1926, as reported by local outlet WHO13 Des Moines.

She married Paul Hendricks in 1930. The two were married for almost 65 years before his death in 1995.

Hendricks had five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great-grandchildren, the outlet said.

Before getting married and starting a family, Hendricks worked as a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse, this outlet noted.

When Bessie Hendricks was born, Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, was in office. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

During his lifetime, Hendricks lived through two world wars, the Spanish flu pandemic, and 21 presidents.

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, was in office at the time of his birth.

In 2017, on her 110th birthday, Hendricks said she was still an avid crocheter and her favorite song was “You Are My Sunshine”, reported WHO13.

On her 112th birthday, Hendricks said she believed hard work, reluctance to go to the doctor, and regular eating of pies and cakes were the reasons she had lived so long, as the Fort Dodge Messenger reported.

Hendricks also said helping her children was another reason for her longevity.

Hendricks, who died at 115, was an avid crocheter, according to local media. (Stock)

Hendricks was what is called a “supercentenarian” someone who lives past 110 years.

According to the Gerontology Research Group website, the 10 oldest people in the world are all women.

Five of the top 10 were born in Japan, three were born in the United States, one was born in France, and one was born in Brazil.

With Hendricks’ death, the oldest person in the United States would now be a 114-year-old Californian named Edie Ceccarelli, who will turn 115 on February 5, according to Fox affiliate KTVU.

The second oldest verified person in the world, Maria Branyas Morera, was born in California but moved to Spain as a child, the Gerontology Research Group website says.

Branyas Morera, 115, will turn 116 on March 4.

Hendricks’ favorite song was reportedly “You Are My Sunshine”. (Stock)

The world’s oldest living person is believed to be Sr. Andr Randon, a 118-year-old nun living in France, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Randon, born Lucile Randon in 1904, also holds the record for oldest living nun and is the oldest known person to survive COVID-19.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle journalist at Fox News Digital.

