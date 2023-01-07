US$3 billion military package for Ukraine seeks to change battlefield dynamics > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





DOD officials have unveiled a military capability package worth more than $3 billion to help Ukraine drive Russian invaders off their soil.

“The war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now, and we must do everything we can to help Ukrainians continue to resist Russian aggression,” said Laura Cooper, Deputy Undersecretary of Defense. for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

The Presidential Withdrawal Authority announced today is the largest the United States has committed to so far. The President’s drawdown of equipment from U.S. stockpiles is valued at $2.85 billion and there is an additional $225 million in foreign military funding to help with long-term capability and modernization. Ukrainian army, Cooper said.

The major announcement was the inclusion of 50 Bradley M2-A2 Fighting Vehicles for the Ukrainian Army. These armored vehicles – enough to equip a battalion of mechanized infantry – will be equipped with 500 anti-tank tube, optically sighted, wire-guided or TOW missiles and 250,000 25mm rounds.

The withdrawal authority also includes 100 M-113 armored personnel carriers and 50 mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicles. The United States will also provide 138 Humvees.

Artillery remains a crucial capability for the Ukrainians and the PDA will provide 18 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers, 36 105mm towed howitzers and thousands of rounds to power the two systems.

The United States will also provide anti-aircraft capabilities, including RIM-7 missiles and 4,000 Zuni rockets.

Also included are night vision devices, sniper rifles, machine guns, spare parts, clothing and more.

“These capabilities will complement and work with expanded U.S.-led training beginning this month, which will enhance Ukraine’s ability to conduct joint maneuvers and combined operations,” Cooper said. “We will ensure that Ukraine has both the equipment and the skills to support its efforts to repel Russian aggression.”

American officials are still looking for what Ukraine needs to fight the Russian invaders. “Their battlefield needs have evolved over time,” Cooper said.

When Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, the immediate need was anti-armour weapons, and the United States and partner nations sent thousands of Javelin and other comparable systems to Ukraine. After Ukraine defeated the first Russian thrust, artillery became the critical need and the United States sent howitzers and ammunition to the nation. Recently, air defense has been the priority, and the United States and its allies have sent systems that Ukraine has assembled to form an integrated air defense system.

Now Ukraine needs armored vehicles and Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United States are sending them to the beleaguered nation, Cooper said. “In the case of the Bradley, what you see is a recognition that now is the right time for us to provide this armored capability,” she said. “Now is a good time for Ukraine to leverage its capabilities to change the dynamics on the battlefield.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “has not abandoned his goals of dominating Ukraine and continuing to acquire Ukrainian territory,” Cooper said. But… “the weaknesses of the Russian Armed Forces ran into these goals.”

Aid to Ukraine is always important, the deputy assistant secretary said. “From an overall strategic perspective, it’s hard to overstate the devastating consequences if Putin succeeds in achieving his goal of taking control of Ukraine,” she said. “It would rewrite international borders in a way we haven’t seen since World War II. And our ability to reverse those gains and uphold and defend a nation’s sovereignty, is something that resonates not only in Europe, but all around the world.

“No one wants to send a signal to another bully in the world that they can take over their neighboring country without paying a very high price,” she continued.

