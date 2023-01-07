The United States will send a combat vehicle “Tank-Killer” to Ukraine





The Biden administration announced this week that the United States would provide advanced Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine for use in its fight against invading Russia, a move that experts say would make a significant difference. but not decisive in the conflict.

The Bradley is a powerful weapons platform that has the ability to destroy enemy tanks. It can also be used to scout the battlefield and quickly move small numbers of infantry to relative safety.

The Bradleys are sent as part of a larger $2.85 billion aid package. The announcement came the same day German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would supply Marder combat vehicles, similar to the Bradleys, and a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. The day before, France had announced that it would supply AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles.

The moves mark an escalation of support for Ukraine by the United States and its allies, which had been hesitant to send systems like the Bradley for fear of provoking a Russian escalation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Today I would like to personally thank President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defense, a very important decision. He described the arms transfer as a great victory for our state.

FILE – Children salute a US soldier atop a Bradley fighting vehicle as US troops patrol the Syrian town of al-Jawadiyah in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakeh on December 17, 2020 .

Significant change

Retired US Army Colonel Liam Collins, founding director of the US Military Academy’s Modern War Institute, told VOA that while he alone would not tip the scales of war in favor of Ukraine, the Bradley could help Ukraine significantly.

“It’s a big deal, it’s still arguably the best infantry fighting vehicle in the world, but no weapon system is going to win or lose the war for Ukraine,” said Collins, who has also served as U.S. adviser to Ukraine from 2016 to 2018.

He said the decision to supply the Bradley to Ukraine was part of a significant shift in how the United States and its allies seem to think about the conflict in Ukraine and the capability of the Ukrainian military.

Before the war started, no one in the United States gave Ukraine a chance, and so the aid given to them was just very small things that could happen quickly, he said. -he declares. Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger surface-to-air missiles, he said, were just things to inflict damage on Russia, but not something that would actually win the war.

This initial aid was eventually supplemented with long-range artillery, drones and other equipment that enabled Ukraine to dislodge Russian troops from much of the land occupied at the start of the war.

He added: As we have seen this unfold, there has been more and more commitment to providing aid that can actually help them win. And, as we have seen throughout the war, Ukraine is the best army. Russia’s one and only advantage is the size of its army.

FILE – An M1 Abrams crosses a bridge in Hell, Norway, Oct. 21, 2018, during a military exercise.

Tank compromise

Zelenskyy has been urging the United States and its allies for months to send tanks to Ukraine, but has met with reluctance. One of the reasons for this reluctance is the difficulty of maintaining extremely complex systems like the American M1 Abrams main battle tank in the field. This requires highly qualified specialists and reliable logistical support.

Additionally, with a 1,500 horsepower engine approaching three times the size of a Bradleys, an Abrams tank burns fuel at a very high rate, further complicating logistics.

Michael Akopian, a defense program researcher at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank, told VOA that the Bradley offers many tank-like capabilities, but is much simpler. to use and maintain.

A Bradley might be better than a tank in some way because of maintenance, Akopian said. We are dealing with diesel engines on these instead of the very complicated turbine type engines that the Abrams tank has. It is easier to maintain and it is easier to keep it clean.

The last thing you want is to have a brand new Abrams tank that’s stuck somewhere that you can’t move because you don’t have the logistical infrastructure in place yet.

The Bradley, according to Akopian, is a good compromise between everything they need while being realistic about the challenges the Ukrainian military faces.

Bradley Details

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle has been in service since the 1980s, although upgrades applied over the years have kept it advanced enough to be one of the most effective vehicles of its type in the world.

The Bradley comes in different variations suitable for different uses. In general, however, the vehicle weighs around 28 tons, runs on tracks like a tank, is well armored and carries three major weapon systems that make it a powerful enemy on the battlefield. One configuration, with a crew of three, can carry six additional infantry.

FILE – Taiwanese soldiers use mobile US-made TOW anti-tank missile launchers during an exercise in Taoyuan County, April 18, 2012.

The Bradleys’ main weapon is a 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun, also known as an autocannon, equipped with both armor-piercing and high-explosive incendiary ammunition. Next to it is a 7.62mm machine gun. Additionally, the Bradley carries tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles that are capable of disabling larger tanks.

Both the Bradleys main gun and the TOW missiles have an effective range of over 3,000 meters, which is greater than the effective range of many Russian tanks. This means that the smaller Bradley can attack a tank while staying out of range himself.

The Bradley first saw significant service in the 1990-91 Gulf War, where it earned a reputation as an effective tank killer, destroying more Iraqi tanks during the conflict than the more powerful M1 Abrams and most powerful in the United States.

Since then, the Bradley has played a major role in multiple military actions, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-to-send-tank-killer-fighting-vehicle-to-ukraine/6907858.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos