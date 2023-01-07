US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles





WASHINGTON The Biden administration announced a new $3 billion military assistance package for Ukraine that will include Bradley combat vehicles, which officials say would be particularly useful to Ukrainian units fighting Russian forces in the region Donbass, in the east of the country.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said the administration would also send $682 million to countries on NATO’s eastern flank, some of which have reduced their own arsenals to provide more equipment. military to Ukraine.

The Ukrainians have requested the infantry fighting vehicles as they continue to push back the forces of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. Officials said the vehicles would assist in what the military calls combined arms maneuvers, which refer to the close coordination of air power, artillery and ground forces in operations.

It’s a lot of farmland, a lot of open ground and it lends itself well to the kinds of capabilities that are in this package, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council. The Bradley fighting vehicles are very important in terms of being able to do what we call combined arms maneuver warfare.

The supply of the armored vehicles was planned in a joint statement by the United States and Germany on Thursday, and comes amid a flurry of announcements of new aid from Ukraine’s allies, including France.

State of the WarCeasefire: On January 5, the Kremlin announced a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark the Eastern Orthodox Christmas. Amid continued attacks, Ukrainian leaders dismissed the idea as a cynical posturing by an untrustworthy enemy. Sex crimes: After months of bureaucratic and political delays, Ukrainian officials are accelerating the documentation of sex crimes committed by Russian forces during the war. A new resource: The Pentagon will provide Kyiv Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which offer greater protection and firepower than any truck or armored personnel carrier the West has sent so far. Despite the deadly results, troops in Moscow continue to defy a ban on the use of phones.

During a briefing to reporters on Friday afternoon, Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense who led the Pentagon’s military assistance program to Ukraine, gave details of a new weapons package, $2.85 billion ammunition and vehicle drawdown, the Pentagon’s 29th equipment draw since August. 2021 and $225 million in foreign military funding for Ukraine.

The largest items from Pentagon inventory are 50 M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 25 millimeter rounds to fire.

The Bradley is designed to carry a squad of half a dozen soldiers into battle and provide fire support with its turret-mounted 25mm cannon. It also carries TOW missiles that can destroy enemy tanks, and the vehicle’s hull is shrouded in advanced armor blocks to protect it from incoming fire. Some versions of the vehicle are fitted with laser range finders and thermal optics to help the three-soldier crew find targets they can engage, which would give Ukrainian troops an edge on the battlefield.

For the first time, the United States will provide 18 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, as well as an undetermined number of 155 millimeter shells to be fired. The Pentagon will also send another 36 105mm towed howitzers with ammunition.

The United States will send 4,000 8-foot-long Zuni rockets, unguided rockets fired by warplanes capable of carrying about 10 pounds of explosives, and American RIM-7 Sea Sparrow air defense missiles which, according to Ms. Cooper, were adapted to work with the Ukrainian Soviet Union. Buk-era missile launchers.

It’s a creative solution that required some engineering finesse, she said of adapting US missiles to Russian-made launchers. But were very happy that it works for Ukrainians.

The Pentagon will send 100 additional M113 armored personnel carriers, in addition to the 200 already committed to Kyiv, and 138 additional Humvee trucks added to the 1,300 already sent by the United States.

When you look at the United States and the international response in providing the equipment, and especially now the training that they were providing, it gives Ukraine an opportunity to change the equation on the battlefield and take the momentum and not only to defend his territory, but hopefully to regain territory, Brig. Pentagon spokesman Gen. Patrick S. Ryder told reporters during the briefing with Ms. Cooper. And so that’s part of that ongoing effort to support them in that larger campaign.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed his gratitude for the package in his Friday evening speech.

For the first time we will have Bradley fighting vehicles, that’s exactly what we need, he said. New guns and projectiles, including high precision ones. New missiles. New drones. It is timely and strong.

Anushka Patil contributed reporting.

