Pioneering cancer vaccine trial could begin in UK by September | british news





Patients in the UK are getting early access to clinical trials for a new cancer treatment under a government contract with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech.

BioNTech developed an mRNA vaccine with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

The partnership with the UK government aims to provide personalized care to 10,000 patients by 2030 through a new research and development hub in Cambridge.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said clinical trials could begin as early as September.

Unlike more generalized chemotherapy, mRNA technology works by targeting specific cells that carry the cancer’s genetic code to fight.

Image: BioNTech has teamed up with Pfizer to develop a widely used mRNA vaccine against COVID.

The company’s chief medical officer, Dr Ozlem Tureci, said the UK was an “obvious” candidate to house the new facility due to the NHS’ ability to quickly find participants.

He said bonuses were added to Britain’s “very nimble” health regulators and genomics sector.

“This agreement is a result of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ugur Sahin, Co-Founder and CEO of BioNTech. “he said.

“Today’s agreement shows that we are committed to doing the same for cancer patients.”

“Our goal is to accelerate the development of immunotherapies and vaccines using technologies we have been working on for more than 20 years. This collaboration will address a variety of cancer types and epidemics that affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide,” he said. is.

“If successful, this collaboration has the potential to improve outcomes for patients in the UK and around the world and provide early access to our family of cancer immunotherapies and innovative vaccines against infectious diseases.”

Image: Dr. Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin – BioNTech’s husband and wife doctor

Read more: Health minister blames flu and COVID for NHS crisis What is known about XBB.1.5 COVID strain

“Once cancer is detected, we need to ensure that the best treatment is available as soon as possible, including for breast, lung and pancreatic cancer,” Barclay said.

“BioNTech has helped lead the world with a COVID-19 vaccine and shares our commitment to scientific advances, innovation and cutting-edge science and technology, making it the perfect partner for a collaborative deal on cancer vaccines.”

“This partnership will be the first to participate in trials and testing to deliver targeted, personalized precision care with innovative new therapies to help our patients treat and prevent cancer, starting as early as September,” he said. means,” he added. go back.”

“[It] It shows that the UK is one of the most attractive places in the world for innovative companies to invest in research.”

