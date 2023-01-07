COVID cases: Infections surge to 6-month high since Christmas, with 1 in 20 positive in UK | british news





Around 3 million people across the UK tested positive for COVID at the end of December, the highest since July.

The rise in infections came as the UK faced its worst flu season in a decade and delayed ambulance handovers led to long lines outside A&E.

In England, 1 in 20 people were likely to have contracted COVID-19 over Christmas, the National Bureau of Statistics said, while in Wales, 1 in 18 people were infected, and in Scotland, 1 in 25 people tested positive.

In Northern Ireland, an estimated 1 in 16 people have contracted COVID during the festive season, the highest in nine months.

While COVID death rates remain low due to widespread immunity and high levels of vaccination, excess deaths by Christmas were a fifth more than the five-year average.

The new strain isn’t thought to have triggered an increase in infections, and experts point to increased indoor social mixing over the Christmas period.

The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is responsible for only one in 200 COVID infections in the UK, but dominates in parts of the US.

ONS Health Surveillance Director Michelle Bowen said the surge in positive tests is mostly seen in school-age children and people over 50.

“Across the UK, there has been an increase in infections in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the Eastern Midlands, East of England, South East and South West,” she said.

“There has also been an increase in cases in grades 2 through 6 and in those over 50.”

Cases peaked at 4.3 million last winter, when Omicron’s spread peaked.

The number of infections hit 4.9 million on April 1 last year.

Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said there was “no evidence” that XBB.1.5 is more dangerous than previous variants.

“We may be able to avoid antibodies, but that’s not the only immunity we have,” he said.

“Our immune system is used to adapting to viruses.

“At least for the foreseeable future, we should get used to the appearance of new variants.

“Yes, they will lead to a new wave of infections, but vaccination is still proving to be a very effective weapon in protecting the most vulnerable from serious disease.”

NHS data showed the number of patients in general beds in the UK rose by almost half from the previous week to 5,105 last week.

Hospital admissions for the flu hit a 10-year high before Christmas, but have fallen since then.

Ambulance handover delays also resulted in record waiting times outside A&E.

In the run-up to Christmas, more than a quarter of patients waited in ambulances outside hospitals for more than an hour, and four in 10 waited at least 30 minutes.

