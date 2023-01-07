US to send Bradley armored vehicles to Ukraine for first time in latest military package





The Biden administration announced a $2.85 billion withdrawal assistance package, the largest-ever withdrawal of current Department of Defense equipment to Ukraine. Included for the first time are Bradley armored infantry fighting vehicles.

FILE: June 08, 2022, Bavaria, Hohenfels: A U.S. Army M2/M3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle drives along a road during a multinational exercise at the Hohenfels training area. Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The total aid commitment announced Friday is more than $3.75 billion, which includes the withdrawal of $2.85 billion and nearly another billion dollars in foreign military funding for the Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday the package was designed to meet the needs of Ukraine, particularly in Donbass, where heavy fighting has taken place in recent weeks. and are expected to continue through the winter months.

“In this area of ​​Ukraine, there’s a lot of farmland, a lot of open terrain, and it lends itself well to the kinds of abilities that are in this particular package,” Kirby said.

The Bradleys have been described as both defensive and offensive vehicles, as they offer armor protection, firepower and maneuverability to move troops to the front lines.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Thursday that the Bradleys provide a capability that will help Ukraine in the coming months “change the equation on the battlefield.”

Ukrainians have been asking for this capability for months. A Ukrainian official told CBS News that armored vehicles were part of the wish list Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy passed on to the Biden administration during his quick visit to Washington, DC, in December.

When asked why the United States could provide the vehicles now and not sooner, Ryder said the United States could provide more complex systems now because the war has reached a point where the United States has the ability to provide training, and Ukraine is better able to spare troops for training.

“At the start of this campaign, when Russia was on the doorstep of Kyiv, [it was] a very different situation,” Ryder said. “Things like long-term sustainment and logistics would be a much more complex undertaking.

The Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, Ms. Laura Cooper, said on Friday that Ukrainians have also demonstrated increasing proficiency in the upkeep and maintenance of equipment, and that the Bradley vehicle requires regular maintenance.

She said it would take “a few months” for all 50 Bradley vehicles to be in service in Ukraine.

The Bradley weighs around 30 tons and can travel at around 40 miles per hour. It has a main chain gun, a machine gun and can launch guided or hard-wired (TOW) anti-tank missiles, which the United States has already supplied and promised 500 more in Friday’s package.

The Bradley has a crew of three and can carry six other soldiers, making it an efficient transport vehicle. The Bradleys are a significant improvement over the armored personnel carriers that the United States previously supplied.

With Friday’s announcement, the United States joins France and Germany who pledged this week to send infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Germany promised dozens of Marder combat vehicles, and France promised to deliver several AMX-10 wheeled armored vehicles.

Ryder on Thursday thanked the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group for playing a role in producing those commitments. The US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group is made up of nearly 50 countries that meet almost monthly to discuss Ukraine’s immediate and longer-term needs.

The United States alone has committed more than $24.2 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Through Friday, the largest withdrawal from the current inventory of the Pentagon took place in December, a billion-dollar withdrawal package that included a Patriot missile battery system.

On Thursday, Germany promised to send a battery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, according to a joint statement after a call between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

New trends

Eleanor Watson

CBS News reporter covering the Pentagon.

