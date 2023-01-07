Sophia Smith was named 2022 American Football Player of the Year by Biosteel; Jaedyn Shaw named 2022 Chipotle US Soccer Young Player of the Year





For the second time, fans were able to vote for the American Football Player and Young Player of the Year awards, with those votes representing 15% of the total. Of the five finalists for the Player of the Year award, Smith garnered 50.8% of the overall vote, followed by Alex Morgan (18.4%).

Votes for the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards are collected from respective national team coaches, national team players who earned a selection in 2022 , members of the American Football Board of Directors, the American Football Athletes Council, the National Head Coaches of the Womens Soccer League and certain members of the media, administrators and college coaches.

Shaw earned 35.1% of the overall vote for Young Player of the Year, just ahead of forward Alyssa Thompson (34.4%), who made her USWNT senior debut this year at the age of 17 years.

Shaw, who turned 18 last November, entered the NWSL through the discovery process and signed her first professional contract with the wave on July 18 after training for six months with the Washington Spirit. She made her professional debut on July 30, scoring 28 minutes into her first game and first start against the Chicago Red Stars. The goal proved to be the winning goal in the 1-0 Waves victory and she flew the following day to join US U-20 WYNT for their pre-World Cup training camp in Houston, in Texas.

Shaw made a late run to earn a roster spot in Costa Rica, but then went on to play all three matches, starting two, in what was her first FIFA World Cup. She finished the year with seven U-20 caps and three goals, scoring against Costa Rica, Mexico and the Netherlands, the latter two helping the United States win the Sud Ladies Cup in Aubagne, France. Shaw is eligible for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024.

The Texas native not only became the youngest player to score in her National Womens Soccer League debut, but remarkably scored in three of her first four professional games, finishing the season with three goals – one with his left foot, one with his right and one with his head – in seven games spanning 378 minutes played, helping the wave reach the NWSL semifinals.

Twenty-two of the 25 winners of the Young American Soccer Player of the Year have earned caps with the full USWNT and 15 of them have played in a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The American Football Player of the Year has been awarded since 1985, when midfielder Sharon Remer won the inaugural Women’s Player of the Year award. Abby Wambach has won it six times, the most of any player. Mia Hamm has won it five times.

