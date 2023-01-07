



We have not lowered tariffs on food. We haven’t signed many new trade deals, certainly not with the US. Almost all rules and regulations have not been repealed and if anyone thought they would help fix the NHS, the winter crisis would have let them down. Six years since we voted to leave Brexit, and two years since we finally cut ties with the European Union, Brexit victories have been marked primarily by the absence of Brexit. But wait. We can finally partner with drug developer BioNTech to pioneer cancer treatment.

The German company best known for developing a mostly arm-punched Covid vaccine, with help from its larger partner Pfizer, has announced a partnership with the UK to develop a new range of mRNA-based cancer vaccines. The use of vaccines to prevent cancer from returning or spreading if detected early enough is state-of-the-art. Many countries will be interested in time, but it looks like the UK will get there first. BioNTech co-founder Professor Ozlem Tureci told BBC News that the UK is a great partner for these efforts. And it has a genome analysis function. The UK is one of the leading countries in this regard.

Of course, the story is interesting primarily from a medical and scientific point of view. A breakthrough in cancer treatment will eventually save millions of lives. But it’s also interesting from a political point of view. Many of the benefits of leaving the EU have been exaggerated or exaggerated. But BioNtech says there are two ways the UK economy can still benefit. First, the UK could create a more flexible and simpler regulatory structure that better suits our needs and avoids the questionable prohibition bureaucracy that dominates the rest of Europe. Second, Britain can use it as a laboratory for advanced science and technology. Life sciences is the clearest example, in part because the UK was already strong in that industry. But over time, it could also be true of artificial intelligence, driverless cars, lab-grown meat and vertical pans, nuclear fusion, and many other growing industries over the next 20 years. If it can be developed in the UK first, businesses will flock here creating well-paying jobs. And eventually some of those businesses will go global and create real companies.

Of course, there are many downsides to being outside the EU and single market. Almost never collapsed, but trade is more difficult, and small businesses in particular struggle with paperwork. But there are also positives. It only takes a few years for them to start showing up. But after 10 years, the pros may finally start to outweigh the cons and it will change the debate about whether it was the right decision.

