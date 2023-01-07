US imposes sanctions on Iranian officials linked to drone program





Washington CNN—

The US Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on officials linked to an Iranian defense manufacturer that designs and produces drones that have been used by Russia in the war in Ukraine, as well as the director of the key organization responsible for overseeing Iranian ballistic missile programs.

Russia has used Iranian drones to bomb Ukraine, targeting civilian sites and critical infrastructure to try to turn off lights, turn off heating, cut off water for Ukrainians as they head into winter , in the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Friday’s sanctions target six U.S.-designated executives and board members of Qods Aviation Industries and the director of the Irans Aerospace Industries Organization, according to a Treasury press release.

We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deprive Putin of the weapons he uses to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war against Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The Kremlins’ reliance on suppliers of last resort like Iran shows their desperation in the face of courageous Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains and denying them the inputs they need to replace weapons lost on the battlefield, Yellen said. . The United States will act swiftly against individuals and entities supporting Iran’s drone and ballistic missile programs and will resolutely support the people of Ukraine.

In a separate statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran has now become Russia’s main military backer.

Iran must end its support for Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity, he said on Friday.

The United States has worked for years to deter Iran’s drone program through sanctions and export controls. However, CNN reported this week that parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone shot down in Ukraine last fall, according to a security services assessment. Ukrainian intelligence.

As Ukraine struggles to recover from continued Russian attacks, the Biden administration has pledged materials to rebuild infrastructure, as well as continued defensive support.

A first tranche of US electrical equipment, which a US official told CNN included large items like circuit breakers, relays and disconnectors, arrived in Ukraine last month as part of a multi-million dollar pledge. dollars from the Biden administration to support the Ukrainian electricity system. However, efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary equipment for reconstruction have run into logistical and supply chain issues.

