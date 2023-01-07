Feared US Supreme Court will radically overhaul drinking water rules | The water





A 15-year legal battle over a tiny patch of land near a lake in northern Idaho could result in the U.S. Supreme Court radically overhauling drinking water laws across the country, with a Tory-dominated court ruling now looming.

The case is the most recent and perhaps the most significant of repeated challenges to the scope of the Clean Water Act, which has been the subject of 50 years of fierce debate over the federal government’s ability to prevent the pollution of s to infiltrate the waterways of the Americas.

The Supreme Court takes barely 1% of the cases brought before it, but in October it decided to reflect on the crusade of a married couple, Michael and Chantell Sackett, to challenge what they see as a blatant attack on the government against their property rights.

In 2004, the Sacketts purchased a roughly half-acre parcel of land on Priest Lake, a crystal-clear body of water popular with boaters nestled in the scenic wilderness of the Idaho panhandle. The couple started building a three-bedroom house on the land, but as they filled the site with gravel, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told them they were clearing a wetland protected by the federal government and needed a permit.

Since 2007, there have been three presidential administrations, the plot has sat idle as the Sacketts, or rather the libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation which has taken up the fight on their behalf, fought the conclusion of the EPAs in court.

Pat Parenteau, an environmental law expert at Vermont Law School, told the Guardian he was worried about the involvement of the supreme courts. The court seems[s] eager to upend the norm, they are power mad right now. They (the Conservatives) are in the solid majority and feel they can do whatever they want, even if it impacts water quality for the whole country.

It’s a little wetland in northern Idaho, to cry out loud. What makes the court think it is able to draw a clear line in a decision that impacts the length and extent of the United States, with all its differences in climate and topography? said Parenteau.

The Sacketts are no strangers to the highest court in the land. In 2012, the Supreme Court accepted the couples’ argument that they could challenge the tens of thousands of dollars in fines imposed by the EPA. Three years later, in an unrelated case, Michael Sackett was sentenced to a year in prison following an undercover operation in which he agreed to pay to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. years.

EPA bureaucrats used a made-up definition of navigable waters to deny us the right to use our own property, a constitutionally protected right, the Sacketts said in a joint statement.

We have spent 15 years of our lives fighting illegal land grabbing under the Clean Water Act. Our property is still vacant and our rights are still being violated. We hope the Supreme Court will hear our case and settle the navigable waters issue once and for all, they added.

It is high time to finish the work we have started to end our personal nightmare and ensure that no other American suffers the same predatory government abuse.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, which has been backed by business interests including entities linked to the Koch brothers, said the case highlights abuses by overzealous federal regulators. But the biggest prize is the potential return of EPAs’ use of the Clean Water Act, the 1972 legislation that has suffered a tumultuous history in terms of interpretation.

The law states that the federal government must regulate navigable waters, which is widely understood to include large bays, rivers, and lakes such as Priest Lake. It also stipulates federal protection of wetlands adjacent to major water bodies, which the EPA says includes wetlands within a few hundred feet of Priest Lake.

But arguments have raged over whether more ephemeral streams are included or the extent of protection for water flowing into larger bodies of water, given the interdependence of water pollution. The Sacketts claim that a road and housing estate through the wetlands severed its status adjacent to the lake.

Barack Obama’s administration expanded the definition of these protections to include a vast swath of US waters, before Donald Trump subsequently ousted these regulations. In December, the EPA released a new rule that sits somewhat between Obama and Trump in what agency administrator Michael Regan said should be a lasting definition of what constitutes U.S. waters. .

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, previously issued a split decision in 2006 in which the justices could not agree on the law’s vague definitions. If the current court sided with narrower interpretations of the protections, as the late Justice Antonin Scalia advocated, the Sacketts might finally be able to build their home.

It would have far-reaching repercussions, but it’s unlikely to be the final chapter in America’s clean water rules saga. The Sacketts could pull off a win, but it all comes down to the level of that win, whether it’s a game-breaking decision or a narrower skill issue, Parenteau said.

If the Pacific Legal Foundation has its way, half of the US wetlands will lose their protection, causing serious damage. This court will try to write an opinion nullifying all the expertise and with all the discrepancies in the water in different parts of the country, good luck to them on that.

But whatever public opinion says will be challenged until Congress adds more clarity because we can’t come to a nationwide agreement on this. It’s endless, it goes on and on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jan/06/us-supreme-court-ruling-clean-water-act-looming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

