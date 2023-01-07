The new 2023 Toyota C-HR is first spied on.





Toyota previewed the second-generation C-HR with a dramatic concept at the end of last year, and this latest spy shot suggests that the edgy design will be retained in the production model.

Found on the road close to Toyota’s European R&D base, the prototype shows how some of the key clues of the concept, the C-HR Prologue, hold up. Camouflage does a reasonable job of disguising details, but the overall profile shows that the chunky bladed C-pillars will be on showroom cars along with a roof spoiler.

Most of the headlight units are hidden, but sufficiently visible through the vortex, suggesting that the concept features a hammerhead motif. One significant change appears to have been made to the boot lid, but the prologue cluttered and droopy taillights drop. Instead, there are more conventional units on the edge of the integrated lip spoiler beyond the hatchback glass. Toyota design sources said in a concept preview that this will probably be the case in terms of cost.

They also suggested that the Prologues roofline is 99% of the production version, and the prototype certainly appears to have an aggressive profile. It’s a sign that Toyota will stick with the dramatic design’s original C-HR priorities rather than improving rear cabin space. The sides of the C-pillar have been pulled back slightly to allow a little more light into the rear seats.

The prototype side shows evidence of sharp creases. That’s a key indicator that this car that quietly passed our spy snapper is the C-HR and not the production version of the all-electric bZ Crossover concept released last year.

Toyota also has a stable of Yaris Cross compact SUVs, but the Japanese giant will be hoping the new C-HR crossover will continue as the second best-selling car in the UK, just behind the Corolla. Toyota has already confirmed that the Mk2 C-HR will arrive in 2023 and will be offered as a plug-in hybrid for the first time, with a version featuring the company’s latest hybrid setup.

The wheelbase of the new car will likely be very similar to the existing C-HR, and given that the production model will use the same TNGA platform, it probably will. This architecture means the C-HR can use the same 2.0-liter PHEV system as the recently unveiled Prius Mk5.

The car, which Toyota has decided not to sell in the UK, has 191bhp and can manage up to 60 miles on electricity alone. The C-HR should be comfortably within the company’s vehicle tax cut threshold, even if it has a slightly smaller battery.

But with a chunkier battery that fits more snugly under the back seat of a smaller vehicle, it can be a technical challenge for engineers to squeeze into a 221bhp plug-in setup. There won’t be a purely electric version of the C-HR, as Toyota is preparing a new bZ model that will sit atop the second-generation C-HR in the lineup.

