The ‘Kraken’ Omicron variant is now neck and neck with ‘Cerberus’ in the US, CDC data shows Friday





The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released stunning data on Friday that put a damper on the rise of the new COVID XBB.1.5 variant, the so-called Kraken, and left it to fight for dominance. with its competitor BQ.1.1, known as Cerberus. Experts argue that the Kraken variant will continue its ascent, however, and that Friday’s data is a statistical error.

Last week, the CDC predicted that XBB.1.5 accounted for about 40% of cases in the United States. With a doubling time of around nine days, according to the CDC’s European counterpart, many expected it to become dominant in the United States when the CDC updated its weekly COVID forecast on Friday. But the numbers have changed. On Friday, the CDC retroactively adjusted the numbers, blunting Krakens’ rapid rise. The new variant is now expected to account for approximately 18% of cases this week and will include approximately 28% of cases in the coming week.

The CDC did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for the reason for the change. But a large batch of COVID viral sequences from outside the northeastern United States has recently been uploaded, changing the picture, variant tracker Dr. Raj Rajnarayanan, assistant dean of research and associate professor at the campus of the New York Institute of Technology in Jonesboro, Ark., Fortune said.

XBB.1.5 is responsible for the lion’s share of cases in the northeast, but BQ variants still dominate the rest of the country, according to CDC data. Given that the Northeast in general, and New York in particular, have been at the forefront of COVID trends nationwide since the start of the pandemic, Rajnarayanan expects XBB.1.5 to still exceed BQ.1.1 in the United States, eventually.

Number of Sequences by US State

Significant portion of footage from outside the NE states with sample collection dates within the past 15 days. The proportion of BQ.1*/BQ.1.1* >> XBB.1.5 outside of NE states. XBB.1.5 should soon surpass all other bloodlines in circulation.

2/n pic.twitter.com/aiQnJvT3PJ

Raj Rajnarayan (@RajlabN) January 6, 2023

The same goes for Dr. Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. The tempered forecast leaves more trail before this variant achieves cross-country dominance, he said in a tweet on Friday.

XBB.1.5 has the potential to cause a global wave like Omicron BA.5 did this summer, but not as massive as the Omicron BA.1 global wave last winter, which was the largest the world has ever had view, Rajnarayanan said. A recent study by Dr. Yunlong Cao of Peking University in Beijing and other Chinese researchers made the same claim, saying that XBB.1.5 is very likely to eventually engulf the globe.

Last fall, America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, called the BQ family quite troublesome COVID variants as they continued their upward climb in the United States, repelling a wave of BA.5 which swelled last summer.

The XBB and BQ variants are among the most immune to date, experts say. And as many predicted, they are now fighting for American dominance.

