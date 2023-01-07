Virgin Orbit starts historic mission in UK on Monday





If all goes according to plan, space flight history will be made on Monday (January 9).

Virgin Orbit’s “Start Me Up” mission is scheduled to take off from Spaceport Cornwall in the UK at 5:16pm EST (2216 GMT) on Monday, company representatives announced on Friday (January 6). “Start Me Up” will be the UK’s first orbital launch and the first commercial mission to fly in Western Europe.

British Space Agency Vice President Ian Annett said: “This is an important landmark for the country, the British Space Agency and all those who have worked hard over the years to realize our ambition to realize commercial space launch capability.” said in a statement (opens in a new tab).

Pictured: Rocket for Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne satellite mission

Virgin Orbit uses a transport plane called Cosmic Girl that takes off from a runway and tucks a 70-foot-long rocket called LauncherOne under one wing. Cosmic Girl drops the LauncherOne from an altitude of approximately 11,000 meters (35,000 feet). The rocket then fires up its engines and orbits through the thin air.

Representatives from Virgin Orbit say this aerial launch strategy includes flexibility and responsiveness. Virgin Orbit’s sister company, suborbital tourism company Virgin Galactic, also uses an air-launched system. (Virgin Orbit and Virgin Galactic are both part of billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.)

In “Start Me Up,” LauncherOne carries a total of 9 small satellites (opens in a new tab) to orbit for 7 different clients.

“The satellite’s mission spans a wide range of activities to improve life on Earth, including reducing the environmental impact of production, combating illicit trafficking, smuggling and terrorism, and a variety of national security functions,” Virgin Orbit wrote. Mission description (opens in a new tab).

Cosmic Girls launch Launcher One into the air during a test flight in July 2019. (Image source: Virgin Orbit/Greg Robinson)

Virgin Orbit has conducted five launches to date, all of which have taken off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California. The first mission, a test flight that took off in May 2020, was a failure. However, the four most recent have all been successful, bringing a total of 33 satellites into orbit.

Virgin Orbit originally targeted a November 2022 release of “Start Me Up,” named after the 1981 Rolling Stones hit. However, delays in securing necessary regulatory approvals pushed things back.

Now these approvals are complete and Cosmic Girl and LauncherOne are ready to take off. A Virgin Orbit representative said the mission team confirmed these readiness through a full launch rehearsal conducted on Thursday (Jan. 5).

If “Start Me Up” can’t start on a Monday, a backup date could be mid to late January, company officials said.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There (Opens in a new tab)” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, Illustration: Karl Tate), a book about the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in a new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) or Facebook (opens in a new tab).

