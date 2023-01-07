US job growth slows as Fed tightening takes effect





U.S. job growth slowed for a fifth consecutive month in December after aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on economic activity even as the U.S. labor market remained historically tense.

The world’s largest economy added 223,000 jobs in the last month of 2022, down from the downwardly revised increase of 256,000 recorded in November and well below last year’s peak of 714 000 in February. Most economists expected an increase of 200,000.

After December’s increase, monthly job growth averaged 375,000 in 2022. The number of jobs added has fallen every month since August.

Despite the slowing pace of job growth, the labor market is still showing resilience that will likely force the Fed to continue raising interest rates this year.

The jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 3.5%, returning to an all-time low, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s still a very tight labor market, said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup. For an economist, a low unemployment rate [is] future upside risks to wages.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

However, slowing wage growth in December helped trigger a stock market rally, with investors betting that the Fed wouldn’t need to be so aggressive with its tightening policy at the end. Stocks were further supported by a sharp decline in services activity, according to ISM data released on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% in late morning New York, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%.

The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, slipped 0.19 percentage points to 4.26%, marking a sharp rise in the price of the debt instrument. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, considered a proxy for global borrowing costs, fell 0.14 percentage points to 3.58%.

The U.S. central bank is actively trying to calm the labor market and dampen demand for new hires as it seeks to ease price pressures that have pushed inflation to multi-decade highs. Since March, the Fed has raised its key rate from near zero to just under 4.5% in one of the most aggressive campaigns in its history.

As the worst of the inflationary shock seems to have passed, price pressures have taken hold in the services sector of the economy. In an interview with the Financial Times this week, Gita Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, urged the Fed to stay the course on tightening, arguing that inflation in the United States has yet to turn the corner. .

In remarks on Friday, Lisa Cook, a Fed governor, cautioned against overemphasizing recent inflation data that she said looked favourable. She said she was closely watching labor costs, which she said are crucial to the future path of inflation.

Amid a labor shortage that Fed officials say will not easily reverse, wage growth continues at a pace far out of step with the 2% inflation target from the Fed.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

In December, average hourly earnings rose another 0.3%, less than expected and more slowly than the previous period, which had been revised downwards. On an annual basis, it is up 4.6%. The labor force participation rate, which tracks the share of Americans employed or looking for work, was little changed at 62.3%.

Evercore’s Peter Williams said the wage data should reassure the Fed that inflationary pressures have peaked.

The largest job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, with 67,000 jobs added in December. Employment in the healthcare sector increased by 55,000, while the construction industry gained 28,000 jobs.

Sectors with minimal employment gains include retail trade, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

In a statement released after the report, President Joe Biden said the latest jobs gains reflected a transition to steady and stable growth.

These historic gains in jobs and unemployment give workers more power and American families more room to manoeuvre, the US president said, amid a squeezing cost of living.

Fed policymakers have recognized that eradicating inflation will require job losses and, as a result, higher unemployment. According to the latest individual projections released by the Fed, most officials see the unemployment rate climbing to 4.6% this year and next, as the benchmark policy rate rises above 5% and remains there for a period. prolonged.

Holding [above 5 per cent] Until we have proof that inflation is coming down, that’s really the message we’re trying to get across, outgoing Kansas City Fed chair Esther George said Thursday.

In a similar tone this week, the Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari said he expects the central bank to raise the federal funds rate by another percentage point in the coming months. He will be a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee which sets policy this year.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Fed funds futures traders generally expect the Fed to move toward this so-called terminal level in smaller increments than the half-point and 0.75 percentage point hikes it used throughout this tightening campaign. According to CME Group, the probability of a quarter-point hike at the February meeting currently stands at 65%.

Now, with positive forward-looking real rates across the curve and therefore our unequivocal foot on the brake, it makes sense to steer more deliberately as we work to lower inflation, said Fed Chairman Tom Barkin. Richmond, in remarks Friday. .

Should the Fed follow through on its plans, economists warn that deeper job losses could be on the horizon. Respondents last month in a joint survey by the FT and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business’s Initiative on Global Markets predict the unemployment rate will hit at least 5.5% next year as the economy slips into a recession.

Additional reporting by Harriet Clarfelt in New York

