US to send largest package yet to Ukraine, worth $3.75 billion





WASHINGTON The United States announced its largest ever aid package to Ukraine, worth $3.75 billion, which includes Bradleys and other armored vehicles as well as $907 million additional funding for Ukraine and its neighbors to buy American-made weapons and equipment.

The new US military withdrawal worth about $2.85 billion and including 50 M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles armed with anti-tank missiles aims to get Ukrainian forces as much as possible during the winter months, before until spring sets in and an expected increase in fighting begins. .

Pentagon officials say the supply of several hundred armored vehicles, along with plans for U.S. training of Ukrainian troops in combined arms and operations and maintenance of the Bradleys, offer Ukraine a chance to resume the territory of the Russian invasion force. The vehicles should help Ukrainian infantry accompany their fast moving armored forces.

These capabilities will complement and work with expanded U.S.-led training beginning this month that will enhance Ukraine’s ability to conduct joint maneuvers and combined operations, said Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary at Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, to journalists at the Pentagon. We will ensure that Ukraine has both the equipment and the trained force necessary to support its efforts to repel Russian aggression.

The new aid, which builds on Ukraine’s spending program approved by Congress last month, includes $225 million for Ukraine and $682 million for European allies, under the U.S. military funding program foreign, to buy long-term American military equipment. Cooper said Ukraine would likely purchase air defense weapons, artillery and armored vehicles as its top priorities.

The latest military equipment pulled from US military stockpiles includes new types of projectiles, such as an undisclosed number of RIM-7 Seasparrow missiles, which Ukraine can fit into its Soviet-era Buk air defenses, and 4,000 127mm Zuni rockets, which can be mounted on Ukrainian fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft.

With the Bradleys come more M113 armored personnel carriers; mine-resistant and ambush-protected vehicles; and Humvee. The United States is sending Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers for the first time, along with more 105mm towed howitzers and related ammunition.

The Bradley, a tracked vehicle manufactured by BAE Systems, carries up to 10 soldiers and is usually armed with two TOW anti-tank missiles, a 25mm Bushmaster chain gun and a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun. With it, the United States sends 500 TOW missiles and 250,000 25mm cartridges.

Germany and France also pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles from their arsenals, but the allies did not send Western tanks, which are more complex for Ukraine’s needs and have guns at longer range. The Bradley, used to transport troops in combat, is not a tank but is known as a tank killer due to the anti-tank missile it can fire.

Cooper defended the pace of sending armored vehicles and the reluctance of the United States to send Abrams tanks. The new package, she said, became appropriate as Ukrainian forces demonstrated a growing proficiency in maintaining and sustaining US and other systems, in part through the use of remote remote maintenance. .

While the United States and the Netherlands are to jointly send refurbished Czech T-72 tanks, the Abrams tank, in addition to being a heavy gas consumer, is quite difficult to maintain, she said. declared. What we envision in the Bradley is an ability that we could imagine they really put to good use alongside training.

Yet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that his country would receive weapons from Western allies this year that it did not receive in 2022, and that the time for taboos on weapons was over, thanks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyys’ marathon talks with foreign leaders. this week.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed in a joint statement on Thursday that the United States would provide Bradleys to Ukraine while Germany would provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Earlier this week, France pledged to send AMX-10 RC vehicles, billed as wheeled light tanks with 105mm armour-breaking cannons.

The Marder contingent includes up to 40 vehicles, the equivalent of a battalion, according to officials in Berlin. Deliveries of the vehicles to Ukraine, as well as an eight-week training course for Ukrainian troops in Germany, are due to end at the end of March.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her US counterpart Lloyd Austin spoke by phone on Friday about details of their new contributions and preparations for the Jan. 20 meeting of international donor nations known as the Ramstein format.

Lambrecht described Marder and Bradley’s pledges as a joint German-American initiative to ship Western-made combat vehicles to war-torn Ukraine, supporting France’s contribution to what she described as wheeled reconnaissance tanks.

The Marders could come both from the inventory of the armed forces and from a pool of vehicles stored by the manufacturer Rheinmetall, according to a statement from the German Ministry of Defense.

The latest German military contribution also includes a Patriot air defense system, following the US lead from December. Berlin’s previous notable military contributions include rocket launchers, howitzers, the IRIS-T anti-missile weapon and the Gepard air defense tank, which is credited with shooting down Russian drones and missiles despite it be deemed too old to serve in the Bundeswehr.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said planned deliveries of combat vehicles had been closely coordinated ahead of this week’s announcement, suggesting other international partners could follow suit in the coming weeks.

Joe Gould is the Pentagon’s senior reporter for Defense News, covering the intersection of national security policy, politics and the defense industry. He was previously a congressional reporter.

Sebastian Sprenger is associate editor for Europe at Defense News, reporting on the state of the defense market in the region, as well as US-European cooperation and multinational investments in defense and global security. Previously, he was editor of Defense News. He is based in Cologne, Germany.

