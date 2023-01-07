Major international conference on war crimes held in London





Justice ministers from around the world meet in London in March to focus on practical support for the International Criminal Court, co-hosted by the British Deputy Prime Minister and the Dutch Minister of Justice.

The meeting at Lancaster House is hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Dutch Minister of Justice Dilan Yeilgz-Zegerius.

It aims to increase the global financial and practical support provided to the ICC and coordinate efforts to ensure everything necessary to conduct an investigation and prosecute those responsible.

The group will hear from ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan KC about the court’s work and the role of the international community in supporting ICC investigations.

The meeting comes as Russia intensifies its terror campaign against Ukraine, attacking critical energy infrastructure and sending people into the dark and freezing cold of winter. Prosecutors continue to gather evidence of atrocities and sexual violence at landfills in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General Dominic Raab said:

Russian forces must know that they cannot act with impunity and we will support Ukraine until justice is served.

Now, nearly a year after the illegal aggression, the international community must give strong support to the ICC to hold war criminals accountable for the atrocities they witnessed.

This meeting allows states to decide how to provide additional assistance to the courts. This includes practical support, such as helping to gather information and sharing evidence of atrocities committed in the field. Ministers will also discuss ways to help victims and witnesses testify without further suffering.

Dutch Minister of Justice Dilan Yeilgz-Zegerius said:

The reports and images of Russia’s illegal and unjust armed attack on Ukraine are appalling. To us it’s obvious. These crimes cannot go unpunished.

During this timely meeting, we will continue to coordinate with our partners to provide support to the ICC and Ukrainian authorities.

Last year, the UK provided the ICC with a tailored assistance package that included an additional $1 million in funding and dedicated police support.

This follows a move taken by Britain in March to spur its allies to refer Ukrainian atrocities to the ICC. The referral, now supported by 43 countries, meant that prosecutors could proceed directly with the investigation without judicial authorization.

The UK government also continues to support Ukraine’s domestic investigation. The UK, along with the US and EU, has established the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group to assist in the investigation and has funded a training program for Ukrainian judges who will conduct war crimes trials. There are already 30 judges involved, and a similar training program for Ukrainian prosecutors led by the Crown Prosecution Service is set to launch later this year.

Sir Howard Morrison KC, an expert on war crimes, has been appointed Independent Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, providing legal advice on investigations and prosecutions and overseeing judge training programs. Court proceedings have been initiated in more than 200 cases. War crimes allegations and more than 50,000 war crimes files have been released to date.

About $400 million of UK economic and humanitarian aid has been provided to Ukraine, and more than $1.25 billion of multilateral loans have been released through UK guarantees. Funding has also recently been provided to the Ukraine Energy Assistance Fund, which will enable the provision of emergency energy equipment and resources to restore damaged infrastructure.

Britain has now provided $2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2022, more than any country other than the United States, and has already committed to maintaining that level through 2023. The Prime Minister also recently announced a new contract worth $250 million. Throughout 2023, important shells will continue to be supplied to Ukraine.

In 2022, the Netherlands dispatched two forensic teams to gather evidence that could be used to investigate crimes committed in Ukraine. Teams operating under the banner of the ICC and two additional missions are expected in 2023.

The Netherlands also made a voluntary financial contribution of $2 million to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office Trust Fund and dispatched Dutch police and prosecutor’s office staff to the ICC.

