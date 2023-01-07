US Army Buys Microsoft AR After Soldiers Say They Killed Us





It’s a way to spend billions of taxpayer dollars. Task and objective

In response to some pretty serious grunt complaints, the US military is ordering a redesign of its super-expensive Microsoft mixed reality headsets at taxpayer expense.

“The Army today announced that it has awarded an order to Microsoft for high-tech battlefield goggles based on [HoloLens]tweeted Politico defense reporter Lee Hudson, referring to the unpopular augmented reality (AR) glasses that made waves last fall after internal reports leaked how much soldiers hated them.

Last October, reports surfaced that the Microsoft AR glasses, which had been in development for two years and were part of a deal worth up to $22 billion, were far from a favorite with soldiers. , with a tester describing the lighting on the original model that could have alerted opponents to their location.

“The devices would have gotten us killed,” the army tester reportedly said in an internal report dictated to Insider. A Microsoft employee who spoke to the website added that the demo device failed four of its six evaluation criteria.

“The new goggles include a new form factor based on feedback received during testing from soldiers,” Hudson added, again referring to leaks about soldiers’ disastrous responses to testing of the goggles. She also noted that “incremental testing” on the new eyewear model will begin in September and that the final delivery order “will be placed after qualification and operational testing.”

Low profile

In a press release, the military said it awarded Microsoft the redesign “task order” just before Christmas last month and that the branch “plans to improve the system through an iterative process” that will be “based on completed test events”.

The press release also noted that the retrofitted AR headsets will feature a “lower-profile heads-up display,” a potential nod to the light the anonymous tester so hated.

As Breaking Defense noted in their rework order report, there’s no current price tag attached to the update, but in November 2022 one of the project maintainers said that the Army had to spend $46,000 for each of the 5,000 version 1.0 helmets.

All in all, this looks like another unpopular, overdue and very expensive government contract that may or may not bear fruit and in this case it could also be dangerous.

Learn more about military contracts: SpaceX unveils a military satellite called Starshield

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/the-byte/army-ordering-microsoft-ar-redesign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos