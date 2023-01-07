Opposition-run Venezuelan embassy in US closes after Guaido’s ouster





Washington CNN—

Venezuela’s embassy in Washington, D.C., which was run by the opposition, has suspended operations, it said in a press release on Friday, after the ousting of Juan Guaids as head of the opposition.

We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the general public, that the Venezuelan Embassy in the United States and all of its officials officially ceased their functions on Thursday, January 5, 2023, the embassy press release reads. de facto.

We deeply regret the affect this decision may cause our Venezuelan citizens in the United States, he said.

All officials who worked at the embassy as well as their mission to the Organization of American States will remain in the United States, a source close to the embassy told CNN, noting that they cannot return to Venezuela. for fear of being persecuted by the regime of the besieged. Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Carlos Vecchio, who served as the Guaids’ ambassador to the United States and leader of the opposition Voluntad Popular party, went into exile in the United States in 2014 after Maduro issued an arrest warrant for him.

Ambassador Vecchio will continue his fight from abroad and it is expected that in the coming days he will send a message to Venezuelans, the person said.

CNN has contacted the State Department about the suspension of operations.

Last Friday, Venezuelan lawmakers who were also members of the opposition voted to end the interim government led by Guaid and instead appoint a delegated commission that will oversee the protection of some of Venezuela’s economic assets held by foreign countries.

The press release from the Venezuelan opposition embassy in the United States indicates that the termination of office was decided by the majority of deputies of the National Assembly elected in 2015 who approved a reform of the laws governing the transition and , unconstitutionally, eliminated the Presidency in charge led by President Juan Guaid, the Interim Government and the Foreign Service, including the Venezuelan Embassy in the United States, led by Ambassador Carlos Vecchio, recognized since 2019 by the American administration.

Guaid had been the country’s US-recognized leader since January 2019, when he declared himself interim president. This recognition by Guaid led to a complete severance of ties with Maduro’s official government.

Maduro ordered the closure of all of its embassies and consulates in the United States in January 2019 in response to the recognition, and the United States suspended operations and withdrew all staff from its embassy in Caracas in March 2019.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement this week that the United States continues to recognize the National Assembly democratically elected in 2015 as the last remaining democratic institution in Venezuela, and we welcome the agreement reached to extend its authority. . This statement made no mention of Guaid.

This story has been updated with additional details.

