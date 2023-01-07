Easy money in the UK property market is a thing of the past





The damage that high interest rates do to commercial real estate prices has actually been far greater. According to the MSCI Monthly Real Estate Index, commercial real estate prices are down 17pc since peaking in June. Even after a 1.5pc drop in December (measured by the Halifax Index), house prices are still only 4pc below their highs and remain up 2pc for the year.

If this is the “slump” sometimes portrayed in the media, what are the equivalent figures for industrial, retail, warehouse and office space? disaster? Well, compared to previous real estate meltdowns, that’s hardly ever the case. During the global financial crisis, commercial real estate prices are estimated to have halved.

Unfortunately, the MSCI index is not a particularly informative metric, as it is based on professional valuations, not materially real trades. The relative weight given to certain types of property is also questionable.

I’ve been looking for examples of high-profile properties that go for well below the asking price and are actually very hard to find. If you have a distress sale, it falls under the radar of substandard properties.

Nonetheless, there are good reasons to be cautious. We tend to attribute the global financial crisis to collapsing house prices, and to some extent this is true. Some of the biggest losses have been the so-called “collateralized debt,” a way to securitize US home loans.

But the UK’s own bank collapse had little to do with the UK housing market itself. Even if the first domino to fall was Northern Rock, a bog-standard mortgage lender.

Thanks to falling interest rates, both mortgage defaults and outright foreclosures have been lower since the GFC compared to previous recessions. Never mind Northern Rock’s infamous 105pc mortgage. It wasn’t the overheated housing market, but the unsafe funding model that grounded the company. NR’s mortgage ledger actually delivered significant benefits to taxpayers in the runoff.

No, in the UK the much bigger losses have been in commercial real estate and other forms of highly leveraged lending. It was these types of exposures, not domestic mortgages, that bankrupted HBOS and the Royal Bank of Scotland Group. That imminent experience has since made the banking sector doubly cautious, with exposure to commercial real estate accounting for just over 6% of all bank lending today.

Similar to the case of the large real estate companies cited, the structural rights issues we saw back then would seem unnecessary this time around, even with a 20pc or more adjustment to the price. On average, the loan-to-value ratio is only 30pc, and many essential redefinitions anchored in the medium-term future.

On the other hand, you may be wondering where all this came from, as there has been no shortage of speculative low-cost finance pouring into commercial real estate since the last low in 2009. I guess we’ll find out soon.

The vulnerabilities appear to be primarily confined to the shadow banking sector. One way or another, the pain will be felt.

The basics are these. Financing costs have dropped from 2pc to 6pc in less than a year. At the same time, demand for new office, retail and industrial space is being put on hold due to a slowing economy.

Many previously unseen tectonic influences should be added to these old periodic elements. One is the increasingly chronic condition of physical retail. Britain’s absurd local authority funding model is conspiring to make it worse, as it is practically based on corporate rates and parking fines.

Even the online world isn’t safe from today’s pressures. Now that we’ve driven the cost of warehouse space to delusional levels, everyone is violently controlling against the backdrop of an ever-greater reduction in demand for labor and space due to Big Tech.

And finally, there is the curse of working from home. Working from home has become a permanent way of life for many employees, and in some cases the demand for office space has decreased by 30pc or more.

Insiders say a distinction needs to be made between desirable footage, well-adapted to energy-efficient, modern ways of working, and outmoded two-story properties that have become essentially obsolete. Maybe. For the savvy investor, there is always money to be made in UK real estate. But across the field, that old self-evident fact looks increasingly questionable.

As long as the rent stays up, the current valuation could pretty much hold, but what if the contract expires and the lessee asks for a reduction?

As I have repeatedly emphasized, this is unlike previous recessions. Neither the classic balance sheet recession like the 2007-2008, nor the more general unemployment contraction associated with the previous overheating economy. So don’t expect the impact on the real estate market to follow suit.

Rather, it is likely to demonstrate long, gradual, and long-term adjustments. Things may get better by the end of the year, but as soon as that happens, the government will want to raise taxes again to pay for the ruinous hospitality of the past three years. The green shoots of recovery will struggle to establish themselves.

While there may not be such a crash for the UK property market, the huge returns associated with the easy money of recent decades are a thing of the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2023/01/07/easy-money-uk-property-market-thing-past/

