US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘reserve stocks’: NPR





A humpback stock is displayed March 15, 2019 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. A Trump administration ban on bump stocks, devices that allow a shooter to quickly fire multiple shots from semi-automatic weapons after an initial pull of the trigger, was overturned by a federal appeals court on Friday. in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS A Trump administration ban on bump stock devices that allow a shooter to quickly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial pull of the trigger was overturned by a court on Friday New Orleans Federal Appeal.

The ban was instituted after a gunman perched in a high-rise hotel using gun-equipped weapons massacred dozens of people in Las Vegas in 2017. Gun rights advocates challenged in several courts. The 13-3 decision of the 5th United States Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest on the issue, which is expected to be decided by the Supreme Court.

The ruling does not have an immediate effect on the ban, however, as the matter now goes to the lower court to decide how to proceed.

The case was somewhat unique because the issue was not about the Second Amendment, but about the interpretation of federal statutes. Opponents of the ban have argued that bump stocks do not fall under the definition of illegal machine guns in federal law. The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says yes, a position now championed by the Biden administration.

“A plain reading of the legislative language, coupled with a close examination of the mechanics of a semi-automatic firearm, reveals that a shock stock is excluded from the technical definition of “machine gun” set forth in the Control Act firearms and national gun law,” Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote in the majority opinion.

The court found that the definition of a machine gun that is set forth in two different federal statutes “does not apply to bump stocks.”

The ban had survived challenges in the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; the Denver-based 10th Circuit; and the Federal Circuit Court in Washington. A panel of three 5th Circuit judges also ruled in favor of the ban, upholding a lower court ruling by a Texas federal judge. But the entire New Orleans-based court voted to reconsider the case. Arguments were heard on September 13.

Shock stocks harness the recoil energy of a semi-automatic firearm so that a trigger “resets and continues to fire without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter,” according to the ATF. A shooter must maintain constant forward pressure on the weapon with the non-firing hand and constant pressure on the trigger with the trigger finger, according to court records.

The full appeals court Friday sided with opponents of the ATF rule. They had argued that the trigger itself fired multiple times when a bump stock was used, so bump stock weapons are not considered machine guns under federal law. They point to language in the law that defines a machine gun as a machine gun that fires multiple times with a “single trigger function.”

Most of the majority also agreed that if the law is ambiguous, it’s up to Congress to settle the matter under a judicial doctrine known as “leniency.”

In a dissent, Justice Stephen Higginson disagreed that bump stocks do not fall under the federal definition of machine guns. And he wrote that the majority interpretation of the leniency principle was too broad. “Under majority rule, the defendant wins by default whenever the government fails to prove that a law unambiguously criminalizes the defendant’s conduct,” Higginson wrote.

Richard Samp, who opposed the rule on behalf of a Texas gun owner, said he was happy with Friday’s ruling and expected it after September’s arguments .

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening.

The judges who ruled against the ban were Elrod, Priscilla Richman, Edith Jones, Jerry Smith, Carl Stewart, Leslie Southwick, Catharina Haynes, Don Willett, James Ho, Kyle Duncan, Kurt Engelhardt, Cory Wilson and Andrew Oldham. All but Stewart are Republican nominees to the appeals court.

Higginson’s dissent was joined by Justices James Dennis and James Graves. The case was argued before Judge Dana Douglas, recently appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, joined the 5th Circuit.

