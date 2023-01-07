US rights groups slam Bidens’ unacceptable asylum restrictions | Migration News





Migrant rights advocates in the United States have condemned the Biden administrations’ new border restrictions for asylum seekers, saying the expansion of a controversial deportation policy puts people’s lives at risk.

US President Joe Biden unveiled the new measures on Thursday, including the forced return to Mexico each month of as many as 30,000 migrants and refugees from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela who come to the southern border of the states. States seeking protection.

If you’re trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, don’t just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there, Biden told reporters at the White House, noting that the new rules were intended to reduce an increase in border arrivals.

Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance support group, said Friday that by urging migrants and refugees to stay where they are, Biden was effectively telling them to stay where they should die.

Don’t come, stay where you are, has been rhetoric from the US government, from the Biden administration, which is unacceptable, which is completely out of touch with the reality of people fleeing to seek asylum, Jozef told reporters during the interview. a call for the press.

Sending Haitians back to Mexico, she added, where they are insecure and unable to survive, is unacceptable.

New rules

The new U.S. immigration rules came amid a spike in refugee and migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border, fueling a political campaign by Republican lawmakers who accuse the Biden administration of failing to do enough to remedy the situation.

On Thursday, Biden said the United States would allow up to 30,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan nationals to enter the country each month and grant them two-year work permits. But this process, known as parole, will only apply to people who have a US-based sponsor to provide financial support and who pass a rigorous check.

In turn, anyone from the four countries who attempts to seek asylum at the US-Mexico border will be turned away and barred from entering the new program; Biden said Mexico has agreed to take back 30,000 migrants and refugees each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

This effectively amounts to an extension of Title 42, a widely denounced and controversial border policy that allows US authorities to quickly deport most asylum seekers who arrive at the border seeking protection.

The Biden administration was ordered to end Title 42 first invoked in March 2020 under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains in place as the U.S. Supreme Court reviews a asks Republican-led states to join a case to keep the restriction in place.

While rights groups hailed the new parole scheme, among other measures announced this week, the Title 42 expansion drew immediate criticism.

Administration statements appear to assume that coming to the border to seek asylum is not a legal route, said Melissa Crow, director of litigation at the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at UC Hastings College of the Law. in California, at Friday’s press conference.

But under U.S. laws and treaty obligations, people have the right to come to the border and seek asylum, regardless of their country of origin, how they reach U.S. territory, or the documents they hold. ‘They hold.

Washington also signaled that anyone who enters Mexico and Panama without permission will not be eligible for the new parole program, which allows people to enter the United States but does not give them the opportunity to achieve status. permanent.

This, the Washington Office for Latin America said, will leave thousands of migrants stranded along the way and place an additional burden on those countries.

Savitri Arvey, senior policy adviser at the Womens Refugee Commissions Migrant Justice and Rights Programme, also pointed out that many people will continue to head to the border because they cannot afford to wait in their home countries. or will not be eligible for the parole program.

This approach does not present a solution, rather it will exacerbate the danger to many of the most vulnerable people who need our protection, Arvey said in a statement Friday.

Regional crises

Gang violence, political instability and economic crises compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic are among the many factors that have led to record arrivals of migrants and refugees at the US-Mexico border in recent months.

As Venezuela continues to suffer from years of political and socio-economic insecurity, more than 7.1 million refugees and migrants have been displaced, according to United Nations figures

Economic hardship fueled the biggest wave of Cuban emigration in years; Haitians face an upsurge in gang violence, political instability and a new cholera outbreak, and in June the UN rights chief warned of an unprecedented exodus from Nicaragua amid of a political crisis there.

While Biden has acknowledged these crises in the region and promised to take a more humane approach to migration than former President Donald Trump, his administration continues to pursue a strategy of deterrence on migration.

Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance said that while she welcomed the expansion of Bidens’ parole pathways, the United States should not close the door to the many asylum seekers who have no other choice but to try to claim asylum at the border.

Now imagine you are a woman who was raped, fleeing without a passport, in the middle of the Darien Gap, she told reporters, referring to the popular migration route between Panama and Colombia which is plagued by violence and other dangers.

You don’t have a phone. You do not have access to an embassy. How are you going to apply for a program that’s supposed to save your life?

Asylum seekers cross the Rio Bravo River, the United States-Mexico border, to seek asylum in El Paso, Texas. [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

