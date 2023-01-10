US safety agency plans to ban gas cookers amid health fears





A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid growing concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by appliances.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems.

This is a hidden danger, Richard Trumka Jr., the agency’s commissioner, said in an interview. All options are on the table. Products that cannot be secured may be prohibited.

Natural gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the United States, emit air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels that the Environmental Protection Agency the environment and the World Health Organization have deemed it dangerous and linked to respiratory diseases. , cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health problems, according to reports from groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the American Chemical Society. Consumer Reports in October urged consumers planning to buy a new stove to consider going electric after tests by the group revealed high levels of nitrogen oxide from gas stoves.

The Los Angeles City Council voted in May to ban most gas appliances in new homes and other construction, joining cities including New York, San Francisco and Seattle. In September, the California Air Resources Board committed to a plan that will make California the first US state to phase out all new gas heaters and water heaters in homes.

A new peer-reviewed study published last month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that more than 12% of current childhood asthma cases in the United States can be attributed to the use of a gas cookers.

There are about 50 years of health studies showing that gas stoves are bad for our health, and the strongest evidence is in children and childhood asthma, said Brady Seals, building program manager cleaner from the non-profit clean energy group RMI and a co-author of the study. By having a gas connection, we pollute the interior of our homes.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, which has about 500 employees, plans to open public comment on the dangers posed by gas stoves later this winter. In addition to banning the manufacture or import of gas stoves, options include setting standards on appliance emissions, Trumka said.

Lawmakers weighed in, asking the commission to consider requiring warning labels, range hoods and performance standards. In a letter to the agency in December, lawmakers including Sen. Cory Booker (DN.J.) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) urged action and called the cooker shows cumulative burden gas for blacks, Latinos and low-income people. households that are disproportionately affected by air pollution.

Parallel efforts by state and local policymakers are targeting the use of natural gas in buildings more broadly, with the goal of reducing global warming emissions (such as those from methane) that worsen climate change. Nearly 100 cities and counties have adopted policies that require or encourage the abandonment of buildings powered by fossil fuels. The New York City Council voted in 2021 to ban natural gas connections in new buildings under seven stories by the end of this year. The California Air Resources Board voted unanimously in September to ban the sale of natural gas heaters and water heaters by 2030.

Consumers looking to switch from gas to electric ranges could get help from the massive climate spending bill signed into law in August. The Cut Inflation Act provides rebates of up to $840 for the purchase of new electric cookers as part of some $4.5 billion in funding to help low- and middle-income households to electrify their home.

The Assn. of Home Appliance Manufacturers, which represents gas range makers such as Whirlpool Corp., says cooking produces harmful emissions and byproducts, regardless of the type of range used.

Ventilation is really where this discussion should be, rather than banning a particular type of technology, said Jill Notini, vice president of the Washington-based trade group. Banning one type of cooking appliance will not address concerns about overall indoor air quality. We may need behavior change, we may need [people] turn on their hood while cooking.

Natural gas distributors, whose business is threatened by the growing push to electrify homes, argue that a ban on natural gas stoves would increase costs for homeowners and restaurants with little environmental gain. The American Gas Assn., which represents utilities such as Dominion Energy Inc. and DTE Energy Co., said in a statement that regulators and advisory bodies responsible for protecting the health and safety of residential consumers do not showed no documented risk from gas stoves.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and the EPA do not list gas ranges as a significant contributor to air quality or health risks in their technical or public literature, guidance, or requirements, said Karen Harbert, president of the group. The most practical and realistic way to achieve a sustainable future where energy is clean, as well as secure, reliable and affordable, is to ensure that it includes natural gas and the infrastructure that carries it.

Republicans, meanwhile, criticized the potential move as government overreach.

If the CPSC really wanted to do something for public health, it would ban cigarettes or automobiles long before it moved to stoves, said Mike McKenna, a GOP energy lobbyist. It is clearly political.

Trumka said the commission could release its proposal as early as this year, although he acknowledged it would be quick.

There’s this misconception that if you want to do gourmet cooking, you have to do it on gas, Trumka said. It is a carefully maintained myth.

