U.S. attorney reviewing classified Joe Biden VP marked documents found at Biden think tank





Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the U.S. Attorney in Chicago to review documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told CBS News. The roughly 10 documents come from President Biden’s vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. CBS News has learned that the FBI is also involved in the US Attorney’s investigation.

The material was identified by Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys on November 2, just before the midterm elections, confirmed Richard Sauber, the president’s special adviser. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden’s personal attorneys were “packing files into a locked closet in preparation to leave the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC,” Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. Sources did not reveal what the documents contain or their classification level. A source familiar told CBS News that the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Sauber also said that the same day the material was discovered, Nov. 2, the White House attorney’s office notified the National Archives, which took possession of the material the following morning.

“The discovery of these documents was made by the president’s attorneys,” Sauber said. “The documents have not been the subject of any prior request or investigation by the Archives. Since this discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have been cooperating with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process aimed at ensuring that all Obama-Biden administration records are in the proper possession of the Archives.”

FILE: Penn Biden Center, Washington, DC via Twitter

A source familiar with the matter said that representatives of the National Archives then informed the Ministry of Justice.

Garland instructed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John Lausch, to find out how the classified-marked material ended up at the Penn Biden Center. The review is considered a preliminary step and the Attorney General will determine whether further investigation is necessary, including the possible appointment of a special advocate.

Lausch was appointed as a U.S. attorney by former President Donald Trump, and he is one of only two Trump-era U.S. attorneys still in office. The other is Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is investigating the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Lausch recently briefed the attorney general and will eventually submit a final report to Garland. The review should end soon.

The Penn Biden Center is a think tank about a mile from the White House, in Washington, DC, which is affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and named after the incumbent president.

The Presidential Archives Act requires that all presidential and vice-presidential documents be turned over to the National Archives. There are special protocols for securing classified information.

President Biden learned of the presence of the documents when his attorney reported them to the White House Counsel’s office in November. A close source said the president was unaware of their contents. The documents are believed to be currently kept in a secure location in Washington.

Lauch’s review will examine, in part, how the documents got from Mr. Biden’s vice presidential office to the Penn Biden Center.

The Penn Biden Center and the University of Pennsylvania did not respond to a request for comment. The National Archives declined to comment. Lawyers overseeing Biden’s vice presidential filings, Robert Lenhard, James Garland and Dana Remus, did not respond to voicemails and an email seeking comment. The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

A source familiar said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was aware of the Justice Department investigation. The ODNI also declined to comment.

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the recovery of classified documents from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president “very concerning.” He added: “He had these classified [documents], and what did he say about the other president with classified documents?” When asked if this case was different because the lawyers found them and “immediately” turned over the material, McCarthy replied, “Oh really? They just found them after all these years.”

The Penn Biden Center case has parallels to the Justice Department’s pursuit of Donald Trump’s presidential records — but the scope and scale are markedly different. In August, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago that yielded hundreds of documents marked classified.

The unprecedented search follows more than a year of wrangling between Trump officials, the National Archives and the Justice Department. The search warrant was requested and executed in August after several failed attempts by the federal government to recover what it considered sensitive documents from the former president’s personal residence that should have been turned over to the Archives under the law. .

The Mar-a-Lago hoard contained, among other things, secrets about nuclear capabilities and correspondence between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. An initial batch of 15 boxes was returned in January 2022, but Archives officials believed some documents were still missing, prompting the agency to refer the case to the Department of Justice in February 2022.

The Trump investigation is now under the control of recently appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

In September, President Biden appeared on “60 Minutes” and was asked about his reaction to a photo showing the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago. “How could this happen? How could someone be so irresponsible,” the president said. “And that’s just – totally irresponsible.”

In total, federal officials recovered more than 300 classified documents that were once in Trump’s possession.

Retaining classified information after leaving public service does not necessarily result in criminal charges. The FBI has determined that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton classified documents on her private email server for several years after leaving the State Department in 2013. FBI investigators have concluded that negligence, not the bad intention, was to blame.

“Although there is evidence of potential violations of laws regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would pursue such a case,” FBI Director James Comey said at the time.

The Penn Biden Center gives the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania a foothold in the nation’s capital. The think tank, which opened in 2018, hosts academic programs and events focused on foreign policy.

Mr. Biden used the offices from mid-2017 until the spring of 2019, when he declared his candidacy for president.

The Center’s sixth-floor offices are located at the foot of Capitol Hill, and floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the Capitol. The center’s staff largely includes former Obama administration officials, many of whom left the center to serve in the Biden administration.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, for example, was the center’s chief executive in 2018. Steve Richetti, who is now a top White House aide to Mr Biden, was the center’s chief executive in 2019.

The university named Mr. Biden Presidential Practice Professor Benjamin Franklin in 2017 and paid him $917,643 for speeches and to run his eponymous center between 2017 and 2019, according to the president’s financial filings. He is currently on leave from university.

Mr. Biden’s ties to the University of Pennsylvania run deep. His late son Beau and granddaughter Naomi have undergraduate degrees from college. Biden’s daughter, Ashley, earned her master’s degree at Penn, and her granddaughter Natalie is currently a student there. Then-Vice President Biden launched the Obama administration’s “cancer moonshot” at Penn in 2016.

The president explained how he handles classified information at home during a question-and-answer session with reporters last August. “I have an enclosed space in my house that is completely secure. I’m taking home today [Presidential Daily Briefing]. It is locked. I have one person with me – military with me. I read it, locked it up and gave it to the army.”

When asked if it was ever appropriate for a president to bring home classified documents, Mr Biden said: “It depends on the document, and it depends on the security of the room.”

Zachary Hudak and Rob Legare contributed reporting.

New trends

Adriana Diaz

Adriana Diaz is a Chicago-based CBS News correspondent and anchor for Saturday's edition of "CBS Weekend News."

