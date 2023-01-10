Virgin Orbit launches first orbital spacecraft from British soil tonight





The first orbital space launch from the UK is scheduled for this evening on Monday 9 January.

Named Start Me Up in tribute to the British rock band The Rolling Stones, the mission begins at Newquay Airport-based Spaceport Cornwall.

A Virgin Orbits-modified Boeing 747 (dubbed Cosmic Girl) can be seen taking off from the runway and then launching a LauncherOne rocket carrying an onboard satellite.

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket ignites shortly after being launched by the aircraft carrier Cosmic Girl for the company’s Launch Demo 2 mission. January 17, 2021. Source: Virgin Orbit/Greg Robinson.

The mission launch window opens at 22:16 UTC, but the live stream covering pre-battle maneuvers and launch commentary begins at 21:00 UTC.

You can watch the start of the Start Me Up mission in the live stream below from the Virgin Orbit YouTube channel.

Virgin Orbit launch live

Everything you need to know about the Virgin Orbit launch

Spaceport Cornwall, based at Newquay Airport, can host horizontal launches that take off from a runway, reach a desired launch altitude, and launch a rocket in the air.

Virgin Orbits will launch a LauncherOne rocket at an altitude of about 10,700 meters (35,000 feet) by modifying a Boeing 747 called Cosmic Girl.

The system can put a load of up to 300kg into orbit.

Source: Spaceport Cornwall

Spaceport Cornwall’s Start Me Up mission was scheduled to launch by the end of 2022 and was cleared to fly by the Civil Aviation Authority on November 16, but the launch attempt before Christmas was aborted.

Now, it looks like the Virgin Orbit mission has finally kicked off, ushering in a new era for British spaceflight.

The LauncherOne rocket deploys seven payloads into low Earth orbit.

These will be a variety of satellites, including five from the UK, including Satellite Applications Catapult and the IOD-3 Amber satellite developed by Horizon Technologies and built by AAC Clyde Space.

It is the first of more than 20 satellites to be deployed in the constellation Amber and is designed to provide governments and customers with marine data that can help solve problems such as illegal fishing, smuggling and trafficking.

Preparing for launch of a LauncherOne rocket from Spaceport Cornwall in November 2022. Source: James Beck/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Among the UK payloads in particular is the test launch of the world’s first returnable, reusable space manufacturing platform called ForgeStar-0.

Built by the Welsh company Space Forge, the platform aims to eventually harness space to create extraterrestrial matter in microgravity conditions.

It also carries AMAN, Oman’s first satellite for Earth observation.

Another Polish satellite will be deployed as part of the SatRevs STORK constellation for Earth observation.

The mission was funded by the British Space Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skyatnightmagazine.com/news/virgin-orbit-spaceport-cornwall-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

