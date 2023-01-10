Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ casualties on all sides, including the US, if China invades Taiwan





A wargames simulation of a full-scale Chinese invasion of the self-governing island nation of Taiwan predicts “heavy casualties” for all parties likely to be involved, including the United States and Japan.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has run the simulation of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 exactly 24 times, drawing on historical data and operations research. The events of the simulation are included in a detailed report released on Monday.

In most scenarios, an alliance between the United States, Japan and Taiwan defeated China after three or four weeks of fighting, but at the cost of dozens of ships, hundreds of planes and tens of thousands of troops. .

Mark Cancian, senior adviser to CSIS’s international security program and author of the report, told The Hill that the big takeaway from the simulation is that Taiwan can be maintained as an independent nation.

“But the cost is very high,” he added.

In the report, Cancian recommended policies and efforts to deter future invasion, noting that even if a war is considered risky for China, the nation could still contemplate direct conflict.

“Although our analysis indicates that the United States and Taiwan would prevail and inflict heavy losses, it is possible to imagine that the Chinese see things differently,” Cancian explained. “That’s why we recommend increasing the deterrence so that we don’t get into this situation in the first place.”

In recent years, China has intensified its aggressive rhetoric against Taiwan, a democratic and independent country that broke away from the mainland in 1949. The ruling Chinese Communist Party, however, considers the island part of its territory.

The United States abides by the one-China principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China, but is committed to maintaining informal relations with the island nation, including supplying arms to Taipei.

At the same time, the US is also committing to “strategic ambiguity” in the event of a Chinese invasion, which makes it unclear how US forces would react.

The CSIS war game simulation ran a model on an ‘autonomous Taiwan’ approach, assuming Taipei has no support from the US or Japan – it ended in a rapid takeover of the China. Unlike US arming Ukraine against Russia, China could block US supplies to the island.

The simulation draws on historical information and data for ground combat operations during an amphibious invasion, as well as speculative models of missile attacks based on the size of the warheads and the area they would cover upon impact.

The games include a wide range of scenarios, taking into account cases in which China performs better than expected or underperforms during the invasion.

While the United States and Taiwan prevail in most scenarios, there are certain conditions for success, according to CSIS, including that Taiwan must hold the line and that American forces must have access to bases in Japan.

The model predicts 19 scenarios in which Japan becomes involved in the conflict. Japan is ambiguous about Taiwan’s defense, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year announced a historic shift from a defense-only strategy and a major increase in its annual defense spending.

Although China has a larger presence in the South China Sea, the United States still has a stronger military around the world, and several pessimistic conditions should come true for a military loss in the war, researchers said.

“What China is trying to do is very, very difficult,” Cancian said. “An amphibious assault on a hostile shore – even if the [Taiwan Strait] is 100 miles wide – is just very, very difficult.

Yet any direct conflict between China and the United States would devastate Taiwan and possibly weaken the United States on the world stage, according to the simulation.

The model had some limitations, including the fact that it assesses China based on where its military forces will be four years from now. China is striving to build a “world-class” military over the next two decades and aims to quadruple its nuclear arsenal over the next 13 years, according to the Defense Ministry.

Nor has CSIS simulated a scenario in which nuclear weapons are used, which would mean an entirely different kind of warfare, or the possibility of a Chinese blockade of the island.

Another possible scenario is that Taipei surrenders quickly to China and puts up little resistance, or that the war lasts longer than three or four weeks, which would mean more casualties.

Matthew Cancian, who modeled the conflict with his father Mark and simulated other war games at the US Naval War College, said the simulation does not “advocate” for the United States to “defend or not defend”. Taiwan.

“It just shows the cost and likely outcomes of those choices,” he said.

