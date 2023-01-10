Energy Bill Discount Scheme: The UK government cuts financing packages to protect businesses from energy crises.





The original energy bill relief plan was finalized in September 2022 and kicked off at the start of October. At that point, Liz Truss was Prime Minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg was Secretary of Business and Energy. Rees-Mogg put this plan into action for the first six months.

Following Truss’ resignation and Rishi Sunak’s appointment, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt issued a first fall statement in November 2022 confirming plans to change the plan from the original design. Hunt said the measures implemented by the Truss government to freeze energy rates for both homes and businesses were too costly in that they were implemented using a comprehensive approach. He argued in favor of more targeted interventions that would not be unsustainably expensive for governments to provide.

Hunt today (January 9) announced plans to replace this scheme with a new energy rate concession scheme beginning in early April. The previous plan capped energy prices in a comprehensive way, but businesses can benefit from the new plan only if prices are above 107 per MWH for gas and 302 per MWh for electricity.

At this point, your bill will be automatically reduced. The savings are 6.97 per MWh for gas and 19.61 per MWh for electricity. This reduction applies to corporations, charities and public sector organizations.

Higher discounts are available to energy-intensive businesses such as steelmakers and manufacturers. The threshold at which the discount starts is also lower for these companies.

Discounts are applied automatically through contracts with energy suppliers.

As originally anticipated, Hunt has not introduced other initiatives for personalized support. Initially, he hoped, there might be different rules for small businesses and measures to further support businesses committed to improving energy efficiency.

Treasury said in a statement that while the level of support provided through the Energy Rate Relief Scheme is unprecedented in its nature and scale, it is clear that it will only serve as a bridge enabling businesses to adapt.

The latest data shows that wholesale gas prices are now down to levels just prior to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and have fallen by almost half since the current plan was announced, he added.

green economy response

A number of groups representing UK Plc expressed disappointment and concern about the approach Hunt had chosen.

The Small Business Federation has previously urged governments to avoid cliff edge scenarios of business failure. It has since called the new scheme a penny giver to SMEs and accused the government of being out of touch.

Union TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said: The 600,000 workers in energy-intensive industries such as steel mills, ceramic kilns, factories and supply chains will be of particular concern.

Ministers must do more to make the energy available for manufacturing. And we must work with employers and unions to future-proof our industry and help them innovatively reduce emissions.

Steve Malkin, Founder and CEO of Planet Marks, said: Pulling support for businesses in the turbulent and uncertain dawn of 2023 could be very devastating for the many small businesses that make up the backbone of our economy. Reduced support must therefore be combined with long-term energy efficiency guidance and support to help UK businesses continue to reduce their energy cost burden and become greener and more competitive in the global marketplace.

We work with companies that are becoming more sustainable by reducing operating costs by reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. They continue to build business and thrive as a result. Governments should encourage all businesses of all sizes to follow this approach to ensure that the entire economy prospers over the next 12 months and in the long term.

Lindsay Ventress, Global NZT Advisory Operations Manager, EcoAct, said:

Businesses cannot ultimately rely on government commitments and must take the lead now by carefully examining and identifying energy efficiency measures that will not only help lower energy bills, but also help reduce emissions. Regardless of industry, business leaders need to extend energy efficient solutions across their workplaces and operations to not only contribute to a broader business sustainability strategy, but also to secure funding for other parts of the company.

