The Three Amigos and America’s War on Asylum Seekers in Mexico | Migration





For his first international foray in 2023, US President Joe Biden traveled to Mexico City to attend the latest iteration of the North American Leaders’ Summit, aptly dubbed the Three Amigos Summit.

The meeting will begin on January 9 with a bilateral meeting between Biden and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, also known as AMLO. The third amigo is Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

One of the main topics of friendly discussion between Biden and AMLO will inevitably be migration, as the United States continues to grapple with a migrant crisis of unprecedented proportions, one that would hardly be as critical if states States simply refrained from messing up other peoples’ countries in the first place. .

By the end of the fiscal year, September 30, 2022, there had been no less than 2.38 million arrests of undocumented migrants at the US-Mexico border, a 37% increase over the year. previous. Between September 2021 and June 2022, Mexico detained a record 345,584 people transiting through its territory, most of them en route to the United States.

As the long-dead Mexican dictator Porfirio Daz would once have observed: Poor Mexico, so far from God, so close to the United States, a closeness that in recent decades has allowed Mexico to perform the anti-migrant dirty work by its northern neighbour, the self-proclaimed owner of the world’s all-important first border.

In 2021, I had the opportunity to witness just how dirty that job can be in Tapachula, the notorious prison town in the Mexican state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala, which effectively serves as a trap for countless asylum seekers from the center and the south. America as well as Asia and Africa. I was detained for one night in Tapachulas Siglo XXI, Mexico’s largest migrant detention center whose name means 21st century in Spanish.

When the prison was inaugurated in 2006, then-Mexican President (and former CEO of Coca-Cola Mexico) Vicente Fox assured everyone that inmates would enjoy every comfort, including human rights. male, in accordance with Mexico’s humanist policy towards undocumented migrants on relocation.

Fifteen years later, I was able to experience first-hand the comfort of Siglo XXI for visa transgressions, the subject of my new book, Inside Siglo XXI. Needless to say, this is not something that normally happens to American citizens; a friend of Tapachula would later call me the gringa collateral damage of imperial anti-migrant policy. My bags were confiscated at the door and affixed with pre-made printed labels, on which the word CONGO was crossed out in purple marker and replaced with ESTADOS UNIDOS (USA).

Inside the prison, the only real comforts were the compassion and solidarity shown by my fellow inmates who, unlike me, had undertaken arduous and often traumatic journeys to reach Mexico and were only more. traumatized. There’s a good reason journalists aren’t allowed into the overcrowded and abused complex except when, as in my case, they are accidentally.

AMLO, who before taking office in 2018 promised a more humane approach to migration, has been only too eager to go back on his word to embrace the gringos behind, while claiming that what he is actually doing is defend Mexican national sovereignty. . Despite his ostensibly leftist orientation, AMLO managed to be very good friends with Bidens predecessor Donald Trump, a right-wing bully and the source of the idea that Mexicans are drug dealers, criminals and rapists. .

In its book A la mitad del camino (Halfway), the self-proclaimed post-neoliberal AMLO jubilantly recalls its summoning to Washington in July 2020 by the gentleman Trump for the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA), otherwise known as NAFTA 2.0 and the updated neoliberal punishment of Mexico under the guise of free trade.

As journalist Garry Leech pointed out in the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry, the USMCA could more accurately be called the United States Migrant Screening Agreement, impeding the free movement of labor Mexicans and others across borders. while rolling out the red carpet to corporate capital.

Recounting his excursion to Washington, AMLO offers a whimsical revision of this old phrase from Porfirio Daz: Blessed Mexico, so close to God and not so far from the United States. He also praises himself for having reduced the movement of people trying to enter the United States by 75% over three months in 2019 after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican imports (how is that for the free exchange ?).

And Biden only made it more fun to be not so far from the United States. In April 2021, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reported that, through bilateral discussions, the Mexican government had reached the decision to keep 10,000 troops on its southern border, resulting in twice no more daily bans on migrants.

Indeed, under AMLO, migration policy in Mexico has undergone an unprecedented militarization. Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM) is increasingly populated by current and former members of the armed forces, despite the military’s track record of torture and extrajudicial executions.

Behind all the dehumanized rhetoric about border security and prohibitions, there is of course the fact that this is an all-out war against extremely vulnerable people criminalized for their vulnerability.

Among the victims of this war against migrants is a young Honduran woman named Kimberly, whom I met at Siglo XXI and who had fled Honduras after the death of her two sisters. They include the countless asylum seekers who have disappeared en route through Mexico to perceived safety. They include those who were subjected to a new experiment in 2021, which involved being airlifted from northern to southern Mexico and then deported to the Guatemalan jungle.

In the end, this is not the Mexican war. But by taking migration execution orders from the United States and replicating the brutality of a US border security regime, Mexico is reinforcing a militarized US border that discriminates against Mexicans themselves who routinely risk their own lives to cross it.

Whatever else happens at the Summit of the Three Amigos, Porfirio Daz was right about one thing: the United States is a terrible amigo.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct a reference to the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2023/1/9/the-three-amigos-and-a-us-war-on-asylum-seekers-in-mexico The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos